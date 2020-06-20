Working based on data and information can be considered a key task within marketing efforts, and the social media arena this is no exception, especially with all that can be learned from the more than 3.8 billion Users of the social networks that currently exist, or particularly more importantly, of the fans and followers of the social profiles of a particular brand or company. With this in mind, this time we highlight some platforms for reporting and data analysis that can be of great help to marketers and CMs.

If you want to get the best out of social networks, consider using some of the following platforms for the analysis and reporting of brands’ social networks, highlighted by the first one that we will see here:

This first platform for social networks can be understood as a tool for the development of competitive benchmarking, analytics and reporting for Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn YouTube and even Tiktok.

With Socialinsider it is possible to track significant metrics, such as the evolution in the number of followers, the times content is shared, the evolution of engagement, the frequency of posts, as well as the metrics of videos, among other things.

One of the most interesting features is that of benchmarking because it allows you to record the activity of competitors and see what types of content they publish. The information can be used to develop a better strategy.

This platform for social networks can be used for actions such as publishing, measuring, monitoring, reporting and optimizing communications on different platforms.

Lets do a complete audit of your social media accounts. However, its insights and characteristics are limited depending on the plan that is contracted.

Among its interesting features is the ability to measure campaigns because Socialbakers allow metrics to be measured and trends to be identified. This element can lead to the improvement and success of the efforts developed for social networks.

SproutSocial is primarily identified as a platform for managing social networks. However, it is also a remarkable platform for obtaining analytical data from networks such as Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn and Pinterest.

The platform allows analysis of the competition and the generation of reports from the different social channels.

It also has tracking to access a wide range of data insights that will help improve the campaigns and data analysis, to evaluate the information and locate the best posts based on the interactions you receive.

This platform is particularly focused on two social networks, Instagram and Facebook. It helps improve customer interaction by providing insights on when and what to post on the two social networks previously mentioned, this taking the preferences of the audience as a reference.

Its interface features social metrics that are easy to understand for creating successful campaigns.

Before purchasing, the platform offers a trial period of 14 days, in which you can also manage content, schedule and publish it.

Buffer is a particularly good platform for calendering curling posts and analyzing their performance. It also allows to generate reports and publish content on the pages of the brands.

In addition, it can help build an audience and grow the brand’s presence on the networks.

Hootsuite can be a great platform to help prospects become customers by helping to maintain brand presence 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

As well as Buffer, eta is also a tool for managing, programming, curating, measuring and monitoring content. It has the ability to support social platforms like Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn Pinterest and YouTube.

It has various plan options that enable multiple exciting features to enhance brand efforts. It can be considered one of the most popular platforms in the area of ​​social media.

Agorapulse is understood as a moderation and community management tool that helps companies manage all their social media profiles. It is compatible with Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and the now defunct Google+.

Among its qualities, in addition to generating reports, it allows working with labels for the development of social listening and allows knowing how brand recognition is found within a particular platform.

And in the case of Facebook, the platform shows an analysis of the brand with respect to its competitors.

Entering the most interesting platforms for the analysis of social networks, the first to highlight is SEMRush. This platform is considered one of the best SEO suites as well as one of the best digital tools. By using these tools it is possible to analyze spaces such as Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.

You should know that you can monitor the total number of likes, the new likes on the pages, the hours when the followers are online and you can display the audience data by region, language and other demographic data.

Another of the great aspects that distinguish SEMRush is this possibility of analyzing keywords. It has a keyword difficulty index, a section to check the monthly number of searches for keywords and a space where you can see the URLs displayed in the organic search results.

This is a platform specialized in social listening, according to the source, it has the ability to collect data from all social networks and the web in general to identify what is said about brands and companies. With this information, brands can be kept up-to-date with regard to what happens with their digital presence, that is, they can better understand their image and positioning in front of the public.

One of the great advantages that distinguish it is the ability to generate competitive analyzes.

Finally, Fanpage Karma is an online tool that you should consider if you want to improve the presence of your brand on social networks.

It helps administrators and social media agencies better attract fans and reach a growing community on social media.

With this platform you can analyze your own Facebook pages and those of the competition. The information you provide can be key to developing better campaigns.

SUBSCRIBE TO PREMIUM CONTENT FOR ONLY $ 299