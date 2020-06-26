Singers J Balvin and Shakira have become trending on social media after it went viral an interview for Billboard where the first one made fun of the singer from Barranquilla. Other musicians such as the Black Eyed Peas and Maluma also participated in the same interview, who also came out in defense of their partner, since they have made various collaborations with her. This has resulted in that Shakira fans have viralized the hashtag #JBalvinisOverParty to defend the artist and reproach J Balvin’s attitude.

All the controversy has arisen after they asked Will. i. am, vocalist of The Black Eyed Peas, about which artist she had been most flexible in working with throughout her career and to which she answered the following: “I went more with Shakira”, he explained before he could argue his answer. This, It caused a loud laugh at J Balvin that made the rest uncomfortable. Maluma, who has great admiration for Barranquilla, came to his defense and answered the following: “No, Will, that’s another story please,” said the composer.

J Balvin, far from softening his tone, replied in a mocking tone that he had never worked with Shakira and did not plan to do so either.: “I’ve never worked with Shakira, so that’s the way it should be.” This reaction from the Colombian Will didn’t like it at all. i. A.M. who answered in the following way: “I have learned a lot from her, because her way of working is very professional. She knows every aspect of a song, she helps me improve many things, the lyrics, the sound, the rhythm and it makes it very polite: Step 1, 2 and 3 ”, he explained.

Social networks

The interview did not take long to go viral due to the attitude of the Colombian singer. The artist’s followers have created the hashtag #JBalvinisOverParty to defend Shakira and reproach Balvin’s tone. “J Balvin had the gall to make fun of the woman who has written 95% of his discography, speaks 6 languages, IQ 140, 16 Grammy winner, producer, singer-songwriter, philanthropist, plays the piano, the guitar, the drums, the harmonica, You have 1 Super Bowl 3 World cup“, Has written a follower recalling all the successes of the Barranquilla.

J Balvin had the gall to make fun of the woman who has written 95% of her discography, speaks 6 languages, IQ 140, 16 grammy winner, producer, singer-songwriter, philanthropist, plays the piano, guitar, drums, harmonica, has 1 superbowl 3 World cup. # JBalvinIsOverParty pic.twitter.com/7BWCIdsin2 – Lewis | #GirlLikeMe (@Shak_Supreme) June 25, 2020

Others have branded Shakira as the most important Latin artist of the moment and who has best represented them in all her performances: Shakira is the greatest representative of Latinos in the world, “she has written.