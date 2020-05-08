Social media giants have removed posts from world leaders for spreading misinformation about the coronavirus, but their action in the face of the “infodemic” does not cover everyone.

Jair Bolsonaro and Nicolás Maduro have been the target of the new policies that Facebook and Twitter have implemented since the crisis began, in the face of the growing wave of disinformation; However, leaders like Donald Trump have escaped this scrutiny despite how dangerous their tweets have been for the public health of the United States.

In late March, Twitter and Facebook removed videos of the Brazilian president encouraging the use of chloroquine to cure Covid-19, saying it “is working.” Days before, Twitter deleted a message from the President of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, where he gave an alleged antidote against the coronavirus and invited to drink a homemade concoction to, among other things, “eliminate infectious genes.”

Marcelo Reich, president of the National Association of Brazilian Journalists and national vice president of the RDS group on Covid-19 coverage, narrates that in his country the press must support to debate Bolsonaro’s statements, which denies the pandemic and has been characterized by belittle the press.

Tech giants, including Google, have expanded their rules to exclude content that contradicts information and guidance from health authorities that “could put people at higher risk of transmitting Covid-19.”

However, Donald Trump has promoted on Twitter and Facebook that hydroxychloroquine is an effective cure, even though it has not been proven. He also promoted injecting bleach, but Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube declined to delete his statements posted online in video clips, saying he did not specifically order people to follow unproven treatments.

According to Twitter Mexico, more than 2,200 messages have been deleted worldwide for containing misleading and potentially harmful content and it targets more than 3.4 million accounts. But it was not enough.

