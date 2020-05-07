Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / Coverage / Instagram / Discord

A few days ago, the history that led the life of ‘Zenon’, a minor of only 9 years of age who lost his account Fortnite in the middle of a live broadcast for being too small.

The player, a native of Brazil, is emerging as one of the biggest promises for the title at his young age, already acting as one of the faces of a competitive team in his country, despite not being able to compete.

It is precisely a campaign on social networks after the viralization of the images of the little one breaking into tears, which caused him to actually be able to recover his account.

Zenon was sanctioned for four years for not meeting the regulatory age of 13. Personalities from all over the world called the measure “unfair”, accusing the player of allowing the player to enjoy the game despite not being able to participate in prizes where cash is settled.

Media from all over the world and in all languages ​​covered the news, which forced the studio to be present, returning their account of the game.

“Zenon has been removed from FNCS Invitational and will be prevented from participating in competitive tournaments until reaching the minimum age,” said Epic Games, while being allowed to play Arena mode and recover his account.

A Justiça venceu ♥ pic.twitter.com/UI98ygvsAD – Zenon 🇧🇷 (@Of_Zenon) May 5, 2020

Impact on the international scene

The hashtag #FreeZenon It became a trend through Twitter and thousands of fans and other players began to share their opinions regarding the situation.

Soon after, the noise reached Tyler ‘Ninja’ Blevins, one of the most recognized players on the scene and who with 5.7 million of followers on the platform, used his voice to support the minor.

Tyler, assured that at least in the game’s ‘Arena’ mode, in which most of the time no cash prizes are offered, he should be allowed access and participation in some competitions, directly calling the Fortnite account to offer a solution in your minute.

Unless Arenas start offering money for placements there is no reason for #FreeZenon to be banned from them until he turns 13. That being said the age requirement to compete in Fortnite is 13 and he is 9. He shouldn’t be banned from any other aspect of Fortnite 100% @FortniteGame – Ninja (@Ninja) May 5, 2020

