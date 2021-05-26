Social life: how is it experienced in different stages of life?

The social life it’s crucial. First, in the mothering, then with the members of the family, until the individual is inserted into society with already developed social skills.

“The human being is social, it is an intrinsic condition. By nature it needs a bond to complete itself, to grow, for its development. It cannot live by itself ”, explains the psychoanalytic psychotherapist, Star Vazquez Vargas.

The pandemic is a very close example of how it can affect spending a very long period of time without living with other people.

The importance of social life

In her experience as a clinical psychologist, situations of emotional instability have been triggered in people of all ages.

“In the confinement the emotions become very conflicting. We say that there are positive symptoms, that is, what is and should not be such as depression, anxiety, eating badly, sleep problems, concentration. And negative symptoms, what is not and should be as outings, socializing, sharing with others ”.

The full-time professor at the Autonomous University of Yucatán comments that there is a very modern tendency to exalt the solitary life (the typical phrase: “you are your favorite person”) that affirms that a person can be full without a partner or friends, no family.

The reality, says the expert, is that these people end up depressed. “Neither before the pandemic, nor during nor after, is isolation recommended. Individuality must have its limits”.

An experiment that demonstrated the importance of coexistence

The last century, psychologists Harry harlow Y Abraham Maslow conducted an experiment with rhesus monkeys; that today would be highly questioned ethically, but that demonstrated the importance of maternal affection and the coexistence between social species such as primates.

The experiment consisted of placing the infant monkeys in cages, isolated from their mother and from any other individual of their species.

It was in different conditions and periods, but all were provided with water and hours of sleep.

Some were next to a wire ‘mother’ with the necessary food in a bottle and with another plush ‘mother’ by her side who did not provide any food; others were in the absence of any kind of ‘mother’ but with food.

The results were that the rhesus monkeys only came for food with the wire ‘mother’ and their affective needs for care and protection were satisfied with the plush one.

And those who were totally isolated, in the presence of a threatening stimulus, stayed in a corner disconsolate and did not come with any of the mothers.

The master in psychology from the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM), Ana Ruth Lozada Martínez, explains with this example how relevant are the links we establish with people.

“The monkeys that spent less time in isolation were able to resume their social activities but the more time they spent in isolation, the more work it was difficult for them to resume their activity and socialization. Some of them no longer wanted to relate or mate. This study showed that social isolation can be catastrophic ”.

Human beings who have been deprived of a social life also have language problems and their intellect is below the expected level.

They also usually present problems with attention, memory, behavior, communication. Social life is vital for brain, emotional and cognitive development, according to Estrella Vázquez.

Social life in different stages

The psychologist Lev Semyonovich Vygotsky, who established the social theory of development, says that the development of the human being goes from the biological to the sociocultural.

First stage

In the early stages of a person’s life, their needs, their life and their time go more towards biological needs and as they grow older, their needs become sociocultural in nature, explains Lozada Martínez.

The socialization that we establish with various groups is related to the background of family coexistence that we established in the first years of life, he adds.

Therapist Ana Ruth Lozada Martínez explains the characteristics of a person’s social life at different stages of their life:

“The first social, physical and affective interaction is with the mother in the gestation stage after spending nine months in her womb, and at birth, during the total dependency stage where mother, father, brothers, cousins, uncles provide the baby food, care, shelter and cleaning. It is this environment that is going to set guidelines for a future social life ”, he indicates.

At home you learn to interact, to be empathetic, to be interested in the other, to listen to them. It is when we learn to modulate ourselves: when I think, when not, how I express my moods, and so on.

When a baby learns to walk he begins to know the world for himself and to perceive himself as independent.

In the kids

Before entering preschool there is a stage of self-absorption and natural self-centeredness in children that can be seen in their games. Children from two to four years old have their own game even if they are in a group. Social play occurs from the age of four on.

In preschool age, there is another detachment because the child no longer turns to see if Mom is behind but has already introjected her, he knows that he will see her again and that while he is at school he will be able to live with other children and with the teacher.

In elementary school, social play is fully established, so it is two or three years in which children learn who goes first in the game, they learn to negotiate different games, to take turns, to listen to others, to share. Mom and Dad are her role models.

Adolescence and youth

In adolescence and youth, other differentiation skills begin. The adolescent wants to differentiate himself from his parents, he wants to find out who he is, what his identity is going to be and who he is going to look like. Socialization will take place with greater force among their peers.

Early adulthood, late adulthood

In early adulthood and late adulthood, social relationships will be marked by the bonds that a person achieves in the first stage of early adulthood. It has to do with personality, character, networking opportunities.

In older adulthood, people return to a certain isolation at home and their social life is marked by the family environment.

Estrella Vázquez Vargas adds that at this stage of life, the person in ideal conditions is rewarded with the exchanges he had in previous stages of his life.

His social circle turns more towards enjoying and being able to share with those close to him what he has obtained.

“On an emotional level, if everything goes well, a senior citizen feels satisfied with his personal trajectory. And social life is important to share, talk about their experiences in social nuclei, although perhaps smaller. It is very necessary that at that age they continue to socialize to stimulate the intellect and language ”.

Although sometimes these people live in situations of dependency because they have a chronic disease or with reduced mobility, the family and those close to them can look for activities where they can make new friends, learn a new game, go to their worship center, do crafts or perform some sport according to their condition.