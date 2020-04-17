Health authorities foresee the end of the epidemic on June 25, only if compliance with social distancing measures continues.

Social isolation due to the new coronavirus epidemic will extend to May 30, although in municipalities with low or no transmission it will end on May 17, the federal government reported.

Health authorities in the country foresee the end of the epidemic on June 25, only if they continue to comply with the measures of the Sana Distancia Day.

The end of the suspension of non-essential activities was scheduled until April 30 throughout the country.

The government will also recommend that its citizens restrict mobility according to the degree of spread of the virus.

In “large cities, which are the most affected, the restart of educational activity (…) to all productive activities would be from June 1 as long as (…) we continue to comply with the recommended” measures of confinement, he said President Andrés Manuel López Obrador this Thursday in his usual morning conference.

As of Wednesday, Mexico officially registered 5,847 positive cases and 449 deaths from COVID-19.

In almost 1,000 municipalities -from a total of 2,464-, on May 17, “they return to normality, that is, return to classes and all productive and social activities, with the only limitation that older adults (from those regions ), pregnant women, patients with diabetes, hypertension, have to continue taking care of themselves, “he added.

López Obrador assured that the measures he has taken so far, without a curfew as in other countries, have had good results due to the “responsibility” of the citizens when heeding the call for voluntary confinement.

“We will not be overwhelmed and we will not be short of specialist beds and doctors and we will save many lives among all by acting consciously and responsibly,” said the 66-year-old president.

The Undersecretary of Health, Hugo López-Gatell, indicated that there are “large companies” in non-essential sectors that have not complied with the suspension of activities.

He accused that “the determined cooperation of other companies is lacking so that compliance (of isolation) by the workers can be facilitated.”

López-Gatell explained that the measures in Mexico have been taken based on the recommendations of experts from different disciplines.

These scientists also recommended “segmenting mobility in the national territory (…), geographic containment”, that is, that the inhabitants of the areas with the greatest spread do not move to those with less or no presence of the virus and vice versa.

