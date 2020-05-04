Social isolation, caused by the new coronavirus pandemic, has brought changes in the education sector. With schools closed, classes became remote – and some students have already dropped out of courses with difficulty paying tuition. The impact of the crisis will depend a lot on the return schedule of activities and the evolution of the unemployment and consumer confidence scenario. But the strategies of each of the companies to survive this moment are being closely watched by investors, who are looking to generate cash and guarantee the maintenance of the revenues of companies like Cogna and Yduqs.

According to analysts, the companies, which already had a loss in revenue last year with the reduction of the Student Financing Fund (Fies), were betting on the resumption of the economy in 2020 to recover. Now, given the current scenario of covid-19, they will have to set up new plans to continue attracting students and expand financial gains. Investors say it is time to look at each company in isolation and understand the ability of each to go through this most difficult time.

Cogna and Yduqs, for example, go through different moments. Yduqs, which fights for leadership in the Brazilian market, has just approved the acquisition of Adtalem Global Education Inc in Brazil by the Board of Directors and Economic Defense (Cade). With the purchase of the American company, for R $ 2.2 billion, the company will have annual revenues of R $ 4.5 billion.

The leader Cogna recorded in 2019 net revenue of R $ 7.02 billion. Recently, the company said that the subsequent follow-up offering concluded in February, raising R $ 2.6 billion, significantly strengthens its cash position and leaves it prepared for the challenges that 2020 presents. In relation specifically to covid-19, Cogna has already announced the release of different didactic content to serve students who are going to take the entrance exam and even small entrepreneurs who seek guidance in entrepreneurship courses.

Distance learning courses

Before recommending portfolios to investors, analysts discuss companies’ earnings possibilities with distance learning courses. Luís Sales, from Guide Investimentos, says that the abandonment of face-to-face courses should increase due to social isolation and also to the increase in unemployment in the country. On the other hand, he explains, it is possible to see some migration to distance learning (EAD).

“EAD has a lower ticket than classroom teaching and in general the impact tends to be more negative”, observes Sales.

Santander Corretora’s individual strategist, Renato Chanes, says that listed companies are better prepared than the rest of the market, given the greater technological capacity, which allowed the rapid implementation of distance learning in courses that until then were in person. But Alvaro Bandeira, partner and chief economist at the digital bank Modalmais, explains that in Brazil the culture of remote classes is just beginning.

“The educational sector in Brazil is undergoing transformations and also mergers and acquisitions, which should continue together with scarce resources destined to Fies. For all this, the sector must go through difficulties, but we have to consider that some companies have taken the lead and they managed to capitalize themselves to get through the moment, in addition to having specialized in teaching and selling processes of distance courses, like the leader Cogna “, comments Bandeira.

Wallet exchange

After the month ended, the brokers promoted several exchanges in the portfolios. Ativa put Cogna ON on the list. Bradesco PN and BRF ON also entered. Copasa ON, Hypera ON and Vale ON left. Santander withdrew Yduqs ON and CPFL Energia ON and inserted Hapvida ON and Multiplan ON. Terra Investimentos took out Cosan ON and Marfrig ON to place Ultrapar ON and JBS ON.

At Guide Investimentos, Cemig ON, Centauro ON and Suzano ON left the portfolio and joined Bradesco PN, Via Varejo ON and Minerva ON. The broker reported that with the advancement of the coronavirus, companies belonging to the food sector ended up benefiting from the greater demand and also from the exchange rate, which favors exports.

“The scarcity of supply in the United States could serve as a price support for Minerva in this second quarter. In addition, we believe that the company has opportunities for appreciation in the short term,” says Guide. Last Tuesday, Minerva Foods reported that it recorded a net profit of R $ 271.2 million in the first quarter of this year, reversing a loss of R $ 31.4 million for the same period in 2019.

TOP PICKS

ÁGORA INVESTIMENTOS

Itaú Unibanco PN

Sanepar Unit

Taesa Unit

Tent ON

TIM ON

ACTIVE INVESTMENTS

Bradesco PN

Magazine Luiza ON

Cogna ON

CPFL ON

BRF ON

BB INVESTIMENTOS

Copel PNB

Marfrig ON

Towards ON

Suzano ON

Vale ON

DAYCOVAL

Cyrela ON

Gerdau PN

Guararapes ON

Taesa Unit

Vale ON

GUIDE INVESTIMENTOS

Bradesco PN

B3 ON

Via Retail ON

MInerva ON

Weg ON

MIRAE ASSET

BRF ON

Magazine Luiza ON

Minerva ON

Sugar Loaf ON

Vale ON

MYCAP

JBS ON

Gerdau PN

Finds ON

BR Distribuidora ON

Weg ON

MODALMAIS

CSN ON

Magazine Luiza ON

Marfrig ON

Petrobras PN

Weg ON

PLANNER

CTEEP PN

Engie ON

Hapvida ON

Odontoprev ON

Vale ON

SANTANDER

Bradesco PN

Hapvida ON

JBS ON

Renner ON Stores

Multiplan ON

SOCOPA

Bradesco PN

CVC ON

GPA ON

Hapvida ON

Vale ON

TERRA INVESTIMENTOS

Cemig PN

Itaú Unibanco PN

ULtrapar ON

Yduqs ON

JBS ON

XP INVESTMENTS

Banco do Brasil ON

Sanepar Unit

GPA ON

JBS ON

Vale ON

See too:

‘I can’t abandon them’: the 98-year-old doctor who continues to visit patients despite the coronavirus

.