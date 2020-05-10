Academics from the National School of Social Work indicated that due to social isolation, mothers play more than one role at a time in their homes

Academics of the National School of Social Work (ENTS), of the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM), indicated that a consequence of social isolation by the coronavirus COVID-19 for mothers it is the work overload, since at home they play more than one role at a time: they take care of their children, they carry out household chores, in addition to attending to work activities.

Despite the fact that the health emergency affects the daily life of all sectors of the population, this Mother’s day It will be different, since in addition to confinement, women live a complex situation that has triggered the confinement, said Iliana Noemí Palafox Luévano and Guadalupe Cañongo León.

They explained that such a situation can provoke a feeling of saturation, whenever mothers seek dispersal, mediation and reunion strategies to strengthen family relationships, as well as educational, economic and administrative ones to overcome the crisis.

They added that according to studies from the Colegio de México, women normally perform 39 hours of Unpaid work a week, while men only 13 hours.

The university students specified that according to the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (INEGI), the unpaid work performed by 75 percent of women in their homes represents 23.5 percent of the Gross domestic product (GDP) of the country, which is equivalent to 5.5 trillion pesos.

“Our gender condition places us in a triple shift position, since we must be aware of the work plan without neglecting tasks that have been socially attributed to us, such as domestic work and childcare, including that of the couple and parents . This situation is common, but in everyday life we ​​have help networks: mothers, mothers-in-law, sisters or friends who support us, and now that everyone must stay at home, the functions are overloaded, generating more stress, ”explained Cañongo León.

For his part, Palafox Luévano affirmed that this situation is exhausting for women, in addition to generating a negative impact on their physical and emotional well-being.

She explained that due to gender roles and stereotypes, mothers put aside their own needs, which could put their physical and mental health at risk, since they can present exhaustion, anxiety, stress and insomnia.

“It is time for the family to learn to distribute domestic and care work equitably, create collaborative spaces and a more egalitarian home that goes beyond quarantine,” he said.

Cañongo León recommended generating a routine inside the house to keep all family members busy and thus avoid stress.

“Everyone should contribute to these tasks and roll them to avoid emotional exhaustion“, said.

With information from López-Dóriga Digital