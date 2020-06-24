America adds more than 4.5 million cases of COVID-19, which are rapidly increasing due to the relaxation of sanitary measures and even dengue

The indiscipline Social, the relaxation of the containment measures, a earthquake and the dengue roll back the measures that have been taken for four months in America to confront the coronavirus, which already leaves more than 4.5 million infections on the continent.

In the last 24 hours, 67,425 cases have been registered in the Americas for a total of more than 4.5 million infections and 2,436 deaths, which brings the number to 226,504, according to data from the World Health Organization.

Pandemic earthquake

Fear seized Mexicans due to a magnitude 7.5 earthquake that shook the center and south of the country on Tuesday, leaving six dead, several injured and causing the evacuation of patients with COVID-19 and hospital health personnel Juárez from Mexico City.

Mexico, the fourth country in the Americas with the most cases, reports 185 thousand 122 infections and 22 thousand 584 deaths.

Record cases and little evidence

The states of California, Texas, Arizona and Nevada continue to break records for new cases of coronavirus.

California, which has already become the second state with the highest incidence of the pandemic, after New York, epicenter of COVID-19 worldwide, added 5 thousand 019 new cases, reaching a total of 183 thousand 073 infected.

The governor of TexasGreg Abbott, who was one of the first to reopen the economy, told residents of this state that “the safest place is your home,” after the report of 5,000 new cases.

On the other hand, the four most important public health experts in the United States contradicted the president. Donald Trump and assured that more tests need to be done to detect COVID-19, after the president said at a meeting in Tulsa (Oklahoma) that he had requested that the tests be reduced.

The “party” COVID

In Colombia, where the cases reach 71,183 and the deaths reach 2,310, social indiscipline has forced that in Barranquilla, the second most infected city after the country’s capital, Bogotá, shops are closed again and apply a curfew undefined.

Last weekend, in which the Father’s day, inhabitants of various cities ignored the prevention measures and held large parties, some 2,280 throughout the country.

Furthermore, moments before burying the body of a man killed by COVID-19 In the Colombian department of Atlántico, family and friends opened the coffin in the cemetery to touch the body and say goodbye to it, according to a video that has gone viral.

Given the increase in infections and social indiscipline, the Colombian Government announced on Tuesday the expansion of the mandatory isolation Until July 15th; that yes, maintaining the process of economic reactivation.

Another social controversy broke out in Chile after the funeral of Bernardino Piñera, uncle of President Sebastián Piñera, for the alleged breach of the burial protocol established during the pandemic, something that the Government has already denied.

In a video recorded by the cemetery itself and viralized on social networks, it is seen how one of the assistants to the funeral of the ex-archbishop of the northern city of La Serena, opens the coffin and the president approaches to give his uncle the last goodbye . Chile accumulates 250 thousand 767 cases and 4 thousand 505 deaths, which place it as the fourth country with the highest number of infections in America and the seventh in the world, above Spain.

Dengue progresses between COVID

The tragedy of COVID-19 does not come alone. The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) warned that in America cases of dengue They already exceed 1.6 million and the dead have totaled 580 so far in 2020, so he asked the authorities for greater control of the mosquito causing the disease, since this situation can further complicate the work of the health system in the midst of the current coronavirus pandemic.

According to PAHO, in the first five months of this year the majority of cases were registered in Brazil, with one million 040 thousand 481 cases, representing 65 percent of the total. Other countries with a significant number were Paraguay, with 218 thousand 798 cases; Bolivia, with 82 thousand 460; Argentina with 79 thousand 775 and Colombia with 54,192. High rates of dengue incidence were also reported in Honduras, Mexico and Nicaragua.

“The COVID-19 pandemic puts an important burden on health systems. Despite the impact of the coronavirus, there is a crucial need to continue efforts to address dengue and other arbovirosis, ”PAHO said Tuesday.

Testing possible vaccine

The vaccine A candidate for the coronavirus developed by the University of Oxford was started to be tested in Brazil, the second country in the world most affected by the pandemic and where cases could exceed 10 million due to high underreporting.

With more than 52 thousand deaths and 1.1 million infected, which demonstrate the high level of virus infection in Brazil, it is the first country to start human tests, outside the United Kingdom.

He COVID-19 It continues to expand throughout Brazil, mainly in the central-west and south of the country, an advance that has not slowed down the governors of the different states in continuing the de-escalation that started at the beginning of the month.

Crossed by the region

The President of the Spanish Government, Pedro SánchezTogether with some ten Latin American leaders, they will ask institutions such as the International Monetary Fund (IMF) or the World Bank for new forms of financing for the region, the most affected so far by the pandemic.

Sánchez promotes the virtual conference “Together for an answer for Latin America and the Caribbean“, Which seeks to convince the main financial institutions to design new instruments that help rebuild the area not only in macroeconomic terms but also for specific sectors and issues such as health or employment policies.

With information from .