Santo Domingo, RD.

The Ministry of Education, through resolution 02-2020, ordered the application of the National Tests from July 12 to 19 next due to the state of emergency that the country is experiencing in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, they will cover the content taught until last March 12, when face-to-face classes were suspended, which reached 70 percent of the curriculum.

The first call for Basic Education for young people and adults will be on Sunday July 12 with Spanish and Mathematical Language; for Sunday 19 the tests of Social Sciences and Natural Sciences are scheduled. The second call will be on Saturday, August 8 and Sunday, August 9.

For the Middle Level and the Secondary Level in all its modalities, the National Tests will be held from July 14 to 17; Beginning with the Spanish Language on Tuesday, July 14, while on Wednesday the 15th there will be Mathematics; on Thursday the 16th the Social Sciences will be taught and on Friday the 17th the Natural Sciences. The dates of the third will be revealed hereinafter.

The second call for the Middle and Secondary Level will be held from August 25 to 28; starting on Tuesday the 25th with Spanish Language, on Wednesday the 26th with Mathematics, on Thursday the 27th with Social Sciences and on Friday the 28th with Nature Sciences. The third call will be established on the calendar of the next school year.

The resolution clarifies that for this 2019-2020 school year, 60 hours of social service will not be required for students in the last year of high school (Ordinance 1-96, article 71 d) to finish their studies and participate in the National Tests.

Alienation application

To guarantee the health and emotional integrity of the educational community, modifications will be made to the application process of the National Tests to avoid crowding and maintain hygiene, according to the protocol established by the Ministry of Public Health.

Physical distancing implies having fewer educational centers per site and fewer students per classroom, ensuring the required distance of at least one meter between seats and students. In addition, each school or high school will have disinfectant gel and everyone involved in this process must wear a mask.

The Quality Assessment Directorate will share with the regional and educational districts the specific guidelines and instructions for the National Tests, detailing procedures and schedule. This ranges from the registration validation process, presentation note, organization of the call to application, as well as the protocol agreed with Public Health.

Postponement of diagnostic evaluation

The National Diagnostic Evaluation of the Third Grade of Primary planned to be applied in all educational centers of the country in the period between April 28 and May 8, 2020, is suspended and postponed to the year 2021, since there are no conditions for its application given the suspension of classroom classes.

The postponement of the diagnostic evaluation from 3rd grade to 2021 implies postponing the evaluation of 6th grade of primary school to 2022 and the evaluation of 3rd grade of secondary school to 2023. This also reorganizes the dates of the pilot studies carried out before these evaluations. definitive.

