Extending the social bubble allows more people to be incorporated into the family nucleus who must maintain this relationship exclusively.

Beyond the economic blow that it represents for those who depend on daily work for their subsistence or the logistical chaos for parents who have to juggle to work from home and take care of their children, many suffer the impact of loneliness and lack of contact physical.

For this reason, one of the strategies that some governments are considering to get out of this impasse is to create or expand calls. “Social bubbles”.

The term began to gain prominence after New Zealand – one of the most successful countries in the fight against the pandemic – announced the drop in its alarm level from 4 to 3.

While the recommendation to stay at home and avoid social interactions in that country as much as possible still stands, the new rules that came into effect on Monday authorize the population to expand your circle of contacts.

“People must continue within the bubble of their home but can expand it to reconnect with their Extended family, or to bring caregivers, or to help isolated people“Says the government on its website,” as long as everyone lives in the same town or city. “

The contact between this group of people must exclusiveThat is, the people who are part of this bubble cannot be part of another.

The Jacinda Ardem government announced it went from level 4 to level 3, which took effect on Monday at midnight local time.

“This approach is a way to increase social contact while minimizing the risk of transmitting the disease, since if an infection occurs it stays in the bubble and cannot be transmitted to others,” explains Stefan Flasche. associate professor at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine.

“It is an efficient way to relax restrictions that, in principle, is viable in almost any situation where the number of infections is no longer increasing,” he says.

In his opinion, it is an important tool to deal with the situation, while the search for a vaccine continues, “although each country should prioritize which measures need to be more urgently relaxed.”

No more than 10

While the proposal implemented in New Zealand does not set a number of individuals per unit (although obviously the idea of ​​a bubble is to be small), other governments evaluating the possibility of incorporating this strategy establish a limit of 10 people.

In the British context, keeping this limit, the idea would be to allow the combination of a family group with two or three other groups, also exclusively.

The idea is also being considered among others by Scotland, Canada and Belgium.

.For young children, who cannot communicate as well with their peers digitally, physical contact with other children is important.

For Per Block, co-author of a study led by the University of Oxford on strategies based on the restructuring of our social relationships to flatten the curve of covid-19 after quarantine, the advantages of this model are evident.

“The stricter the quarantine, the higher the cost to people’s social life and psychological well-being,” the researcher tells BBC Mundo.

“There is a huge difference between meeting some people or being alone at home, especially for people who are vulnerable from a psychological point of view, or who are in an unsafe situation, or who need physical contact for their mental well-being.”

Brian Dow, Deputy Executive Director of Rethink Mental Illnes, a British NGO committed to promoting the rights of people affected by mental health problems, believes that this policy would be beneficial as long as it is well managed.

“This would allow people to alleviate the anxiety they may be feeling by being trapped in their home,” she told the BBC.

“People have been very creative (in terms of socialization), but frankly what they need now is just a hug.”

How to assemble your bubble

But how can a family or a group that shares a home put together their bubble without being a headache, accepting some, rejecting others, and leaving everyone in the house satisfied?

“It is a delicate task because you have to make a social contract with other people who are in your bubble and make sure that everyone stays within it and this is based on trust,” admits Block.

There are also many other factors to take into account such as the different generations living together under one roof.

. To build a social bubble, it’s important to recognize who is most in need of expanding your personal bubble.

“If it were up to me and my partner, we would surely be fine communicating digitally with our friends, but I have a four-year-old girl and her situation is worse, because she misses the physical interaction with her friends because she cannot communicate digitally well,” says Flasche. .

“So you have to carefully consider who in the house needs to expand their personal bubble the most, and create a unit according to who this really needs.”

Another important thing, Block notes, is creating a bubble with a group that is geographically close (such as neighbors who are friends and with a similar family structure), thus “in case of contagion, you can limit the distance to which the disease spreads.”

What will the success of this strategy depend on?

The answer is simple, the interviewees agree: that people abide by the rules.

On the other hand, they are not forever, but “one intermediate solution between now and perhaps a year from now when we will interact normally again, ”says Block.

“I see it as an opportunity for society,” says Lasche.

If people follow the rules and limit their contacts as much as possible, this can be a viable and sustainable strategy that makes us the most tolerable quarantine in the long term, “he says.

“If we don’t follow the rules and establish more contacts, the disease will spread, and we will have to return to more severe isolation. So it is in everyone’s interest that this is not the case, ”he adds.

New Zealand, where the social bubble strategy is already underway, will re-evaluate on May 11 how to move forward.