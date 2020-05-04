With the quarantine extended in many countries that have been in isolation for weeks, and the lack of clarity on how to get out of it without dramatically increasing cases of covid-19, people’s spirits have been wearing thin.

Beyond the economic blow that it represents for those who depend on daily work for their livelihood or the logistical chaos for parents who have to juggle to work from home and take care of their children, many suffer the impact of loneliness and lack of contact physical.

The term began to gain prominence after New Zealand – one of the most successful countries in the fight against the pandemic – announced the decrease in its alarm level from 4 to 3.

"People must continue within the bubble of their home but can expand it to reconnect with their Extended family, or to bring caregivers, or to help isolated people," says the government on its website, "as long as everyone lives in the same town or city."

“This approach is a way to increase social contact while minimizing the risk of transmitting the disease, since if an infection occurs it stays in the bubble and cannot be transmitted to others,” explains Stefan Flasche. associate professor at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine.

“It is an efficient way to relax restrictions that, in principle, is viable in almost any situation where the number of infections is no longer increasing,” he says.

In his opinion, it is an important tool to deal with the situation, while the search for a vaccine continues, “although each country should prioritize which measures need to be more urgently relaxed.”

In the British context, keeping this limit, the idea would be to allow the combination of a family group with two or three other groups, also exclusively.

The idea is also being considered among others by Scotland, Canada and Belgium.

For young children, who cannot communicate as well with their peers digitally, physical contact with other children is important.

For Per Block, co-author of a study led by the University of Oxford on strategies based on the restructuring of our social relationships to flatten the curve of covid-19 after quarantine, the advantages of this model are evident.

“The stricter the quarantine, the higher the cost to people’s social life and psychological well-being,” the researcher tells BBC Mundo.

“There is a huge difference between meeting some people or being alone in the house, especially for people who are psychologically vulnerable, or who are in an unsafe situation, or who need physical contact for their mental well-being.”

Brian Dow, Deputy Executive Director of Rethink Mental Illnes, a British NGO committed to promoting the rights of people affected by mental health problems, believes that this policy would be beneficial as long as it is well managed.

“This would allow people to ease the anxiety they may be feeling by being trapped in their home,” she told the BBC.

“People have been very creative (in terms of socialization), but frankly what they need now is just a hug.”

How to assemble your bubble

But how can a family or a group that shares a home put together their bubble without being a headache, accepting some, rejecting others, and leaving everyone in the house satisfied?

“It is a delicate task because you have to make a social contract with other people who are in your bubble and make sure that everyone stays within it and this is based on trust,” admits Block.

There are also many other factors to take into account such as the different generations living together under one roof.

To build a social bubble, it is important to recognize who is most in need of expanding your personal bubble.

“If it were up to me and my partner, we would surely be fine communicating digitally with our friends, but I have a four-year-old girl and her situation is worse, because she misses the physical interaction with her friends because she cannot communicate digitally well,” says Flasche. .

“So you need to carefully consider who in the house needs to expand their personal bubble the most, and create a unity according to who this really needs.”

What will the success of this strategy depend on?

“I see it as an opportunity for society,” says Lasche.

If people follow the rules and limit their contacts as much as possible, this can be a viable and sustainable strategy that makes us the most tolerable quarantine in the long term, “he says.

“If we do not comply with the regulations and establish more contacts, the disease will spread, and we will have to return to more severe isolation. That is why it is in everyone’s interest that this not be the case,” he adds.

New Zealand, where the social bubble strategy is already underway, will re-evaluate on May 11 how to move forward.

