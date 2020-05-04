There is a weak point in all the protocols designed by the major European leagues to resume competitions during the new coronavirus pandemic. A point on which the scientists of the governments of Germany and Italy debate with the leaders of the clubs, and which has prevented until now defining a date for the start of the tournaments. How to do so that, once the activity has started, you do not have to abort everything due to the appearance of the predictable positives within the templates? How to guarantee the safety of the participants so that they do not risk the development of a business that, only in Spain, accounts for 1.37% of GDP, when the tests of the covid-19 are not infallible? The unknown resounds in the week of the return of the LaLiga teams to training without having yet confirmed that their players will have the tests provided by the protocol, essential to reduce infections.

Fernando Rodríguez Artalejo, director of Preventive Medicine and Public Health at the Autonomous University of Madrid, points to an ethical problem: “Spain has the capacity to do 50,000 daily PCR tests. Considering the de-escalation, there may perfectly well be 50,000 people with coronavirus-compatible symptoms every day, and a PCR would be indicated for all of them. Making it to perfectly healthy people like footballers raises an ethical and legal problem. I understand that the players have special conditions but in general the PCRs are done in very specialized laboratories, which are currently operated by the Ministry of Health. “

Spain has registered more than 220,000 official cases of new coronaviruses and more than 25,000 deaths. Assuming that the 20 LaLiga squads were tested every three days – from 50 to 80 people each – to complete the championship in a month and a half, as intended, the total asepsis of the players could not be guaranteed either. The detection of three positives last Friday in Cologne, in Germany, the European country with the most healthcare resources, feeds the great unknown.

There are virologists who advise Angela Merkel who are in favor of isolating the entire Colony, but the Bundesliga protocol only provides for the confinement of the positives. Luis Cereijo, a sports science researcher and professor of biomedicine at the University of Alcalá de Henares, shares the opinion of the advisers to the German Government. “To be sure that an infected player tests positive, you have to wait at least a week after the infection occurs,” says Cereijo. “For this reason, it usually takes 15 days. Considering that there are football leagues that plan to play every three days, if you detect a positive that has spread to other teammates, it is possible that after three days you will test the entire squad and have false negatives. Because the PCR fails, because the viral load is not enough, or because the development of the disease is different from what is known. We know very little about this coronavirus. It already happened in the NBA, where a player tested positive, the league was suspended and, after time, his teammates started to test positive. ”

“Any cooperative-opposition sport, like soccer, makes social distancing measures impossible,” the epidemiologist ditches. “Neither football is tennis, nor is this coronavirus like Ebola, or the flu, which are hyperstudied viruses. Situations can arise here about which we do not have absolute knowledge. And PCRs are tests developed recently. The margin of error is large. Soccer can continue to exist; what cannot exist without a vaccine is the current competitive structure. Maybe the leagues should develop a flexible competition schedule considering the possibility that a team may have to retire for a week ”.

The family focus

In Spain, clubs value locking up their squads for weeks to separate employees from the potential infectious focus of their families. Although legally questionable, the measure makes epidemiological sense for Dr. Rodríguez Artalejo. “I don’t know the legal framework, but the point here is that we are not treating normal people,” he says. “There are errors here that are not assumable. To protect Messi above all else, he must be isolated. Footballers can catch, say, playing with their children at home. This is partly countered by doing that CPR every three days. But do you have all the guarantees that he will be able to play without infecting anyone? If you want all the guarantees, you have no choice but to isolate it. The main problem for the players is not that they can infect another controlled player, but that they can infect them ”.

“It is true that one can test families”, explains Rodríguez Artalejo, “perhaps cases can be diagnosed early, but you will not avoid that in a slightly fortuitous situation a son, a father, a cousin, or his wife, can infect the player, the coach or the physical therapist of the team on duty, and that the next day they pass a PCR that gives them a negative, so that they can infect other colleagues. This explains why the protocol requires distancing, gloves and masks even between members of the same team to carry out individual training ”.

Controversy over the limited quarantine of the Colony

The Spanish League tests its return protocol with an eye on the Bundesliga, where the teams already have three weeks of training and begin to confront a reality whose complexity manifested itself in the rebellion of Belgian midfielder Birger Verstraete. This Saturday on the VTM network, the player accused his club, Colonia, of providing biased information about the covid-19 infections that emerged in the squad. Verstraete, in addition, said that his girlfriend cannot risk suffering from the disease since she suffers from heart problems and was surprised that the Colony had not decreed a total quarantine to separate him from his colleagues, possible carriers of the virus.

The Colonia reported last Friday that three employees – two soccer players and a physical therapist – had tested positive for covid-19 in routine tests carried out on the entire workforce. The club warned that the three positives had been isolated but that the team would continue with training, as provided for in the Bundesliga protocol. Doctors from the commission appointed by the Bundesliga celebrated the Cologne positives as proof of the effectiveness of the mass testing model in the early detection of cases. Cologne doctor Paul Klein defended the decision to limit quarantine to positive “players” since no one else had “contacted” them.

“What the club reported is that no one was in contact with the infected players, and this is correct,” Verstraete noted. “It is literally so. But the physical therapist is the man who treated me and other colleagues for weeks. And with one of the infected players I formed a duo in the gym on Thursday. So it is not entirely correct that I have not been in contact with him. ”

“I am holding my breath from tomorrow’s test results,” Verstraete concluded. “I hope the virus stays in those three people. But the truth is that the virus has already spread. It would be naive for the players to say that we want football to resume as soon as possible. It is not for me to decide what to do with the Bundesliga. But I can say that my head is not in soccer. The health of my family and that of my girlfriend is now essential. “

“I am a doctor,” Paul Klein protested in his official statement Saturday. “My passion is to protect my patients. He would never expose club players to risks because someone wants to. The decision to train was not valued by either me or the Cologne. The last word is held by the public health service [de Colonia], and its experts believe that we can continue training. “

