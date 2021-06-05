Soccer World Cup: Spain and Portugal are nominated as shared headquarters for 2030 | National teams

A great competition came out of South America thinking about the organization of the 2030 World Cup. The “bad news” comes from European territory.

Spain and Portugal signed the agreement for the launch of the joint candidacy of both countries to the 2030 World Cup, with the institutional support of King Felipe VI, the President of the Republic of Portugal, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, and the presidents of the Spanish government, Pedro Sánchez, and the Portuguese Prime Minister, Antonio Costa, in an act in the Wanda Metropolitano box of honor.

Under the motto # Vamos2030 and in an atmosphere of brotherhood between the authorities of Spain and Portugal, the joint candidacy was born at a time when the first meeting between the two teams in 1921 marks the hundredth anniversary.

The presidents of the Spanish Football Federation, Luis Rubiales, and the Portuguese Federation, Fernando Gomes, sealed the agreement with the support of King Felipe VI and the heads of state.

“The heads of state are witnesses of honor of this act, our gratitude is infinite, also for the political leaders of our government who are going to sign respecting and supporting this pact, this union between two brother countries,” said Luis Rubiales.

“The success of Spain and Portugal will also be the success of FIFA in the 2030 World Cup.”