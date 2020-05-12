At Club Guadalajara they are prepared to start the return of the players to the training courts individually starting next Monday, May 18, as long as the authorities of the Ministry of Health in coordination with the State Government authorize it.

The Chivas board exchanges communication with some pioneering European clubs in the return to individual training, to take the experiences and apply them to the model of the Atletico team.

The main health protocols in individual practices establish that the return to training must be in staggered groups at different times, so that the players are not at the same time in the facilities.

Footballers must train individually spread over the various fields of the sports complex.

Players should not use the club’s showers or common areas such as locker rooms, dining rooms and conference rooms, therefore, at the end of training they will return to their homes.

Athletes must respect the healthy distance and will be prohibited from sharing any object such as towels, water bottles, etc.

In Jalisco, individual training can be returned to earlier than in other states of the country, thanks to compliance with the confinement measures that the state government has dictated.

Next Thursday, May 14, the official announcement by the State Governor, Enrique Alfaro, about the exact start date of “phase zero” or stage of preparation for the gradual reactivation of economic and social activity, that is to say, is expected. that before you can think of football teams playing games behind closed doors, they will be able to start the reactivation process in individual training sessions.

Tentatively, the beginning of the gradual reactivation process proposed by the Health and Government authorities in Jalisco may take place from Monday May 18 in certain sectors of society.

In the Atlas they are also waiting to follow the protocols and dates that the authorities announce to resume activity with individual training of the first team.

The black and red will have to abide by the program of their new physical trainer, Cristian Martínez, after the surprising and aberrant dismissal of Axel Bierbaum last week.

Cristian Martínez was brought by Grupo Orlegi to the Atlas from Clausura 2020, coming from Santos Laguna.

Another character who came out of the Atlas in days gone by in the midst of the pandemic is the technical secretary, Luis Torres, who will work at Club Puebla.

.