The presidents of clubs in the Liga de Ascenso participated on Tuesday in a videoconference led by the president of Liga MX, Enrique Bonilla, where they were exposed to the project of the new Development League that replaces Ascenso MX.

Liga MX expects to know the course that the Clausura 2020 Tournament will take and then officially report the birth of the new League.

In the event that the First Division championship is canceled, the suspended tournaments of the Premier League series A and B (Second Division), as well as the Third Division and the Women’s League will be automatically terminated.

Against this background, no leagues will be played in canceled tournaments and therefore Liga MX will take turns inviting the best teams in the Premier League, that is, Club Deportivo Tepatitlán, Tlaxcala FC and Atlético Reynosa, to take part in the Development League. .

The new League will be made up of the 12 Ascenso MX clubs, three from the Premier League and five Sub-23 First Division subsidiaries, with the participation of Chivas and Pumas confirmed.

Liga MX has already fulfilled the delivery of two games of money to the 12 clubs of the former Liga de Ascenso, first it granted the contingency fund and then it gave the amount of five million to each club that confirmed its participation in the new League. Therefore, the last clubs that received this sum were Leones Negros, Correcaminos and Venados de Mérida.

The Development League will have a minimum limit of players under the age of 23 on the court, where by regulation they must be younger than older.

The regulation will define how many majors each campus may have registered in an annual decrease program, with the intention that for the moment the majority of players from the current campuses that made up the Promotion League have a place.

The new Opening Tournament 2020 is scheduled to start in September.

With the launch of the new Development League project, it is clear that the fundamental objective of the owners of Mexican soccer was to cancel the promotion-descent, using the low profitability of the Promotion League as a pretext; but if they killed Ascenso MX, hopefully the new League that will compete without the sporting encouragement of fighting each tournament for a place in the First Division is not dead.

