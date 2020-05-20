The president of the UEFA, Aleksandr Ceferin, He has given an interview to The Guardian in which he has spoken about the impact of the COVID-19 crisis, the immediate future of the “new” football or the celebration of the Eurocup, among other topics.

Assessment of the current situation

“There is a lot of work to do. I was in Switzerland last week for the first time in two months and I had meetings from 9:00 to 23:00. There is a lot of information to analyze and many calendar problems. And many millions and millions, tens of millions of dollars, which we will lose. It is difficult to fall asleep at night. It would be quite irresponsible if he could sleep immediately after such a day. The situation for UEFA is not so alarming, we are not in a dangerous situation, but we We care about clubs, leagues and stakeholders, so there is a lot of work. “

How and when did you decide to postpone the Euro Cup?

“That was even worse, I couldn’t even fall asleep until 4 in the morning. At that time, in the morning, that was when I made the decision and I was able to sleep for a couple of hours.”

Would you bet a million dollars that the Eurocup can be held in 2021?

“Yes, I don’t know why I wouldn’t. I don’t think this virus will last forever. I think it will change sooner than many think.”

Optimistic for the future

“It is a serious situation but it is improving now and we are being more cautious. We know more about the virus and I am generally optimistic. I do not like the apocalyptic view that we have to wait for a second, a third or even a fifth wave. The people you know will probably die someday, but do we have to worry today? I don’t think so. We are prepared and will follow the recommendations of the authorities, but I am absolutely sure that good football with fans will return very soon. “

Changes in football

“I don’t think anything will change forever. It is a new experience and when this virus passes we will return to normal. Soccer did not change after the first or the Second World War and it will not change because of the virus either. People have said many times that the The world will not be the same after and maybe it is true, but my point of view is, why not think that the world will be better after the virus? Why not think that we will be smarter or that we will finally understand how fragile we are, or how unprotected we are in the face of nature? So there are always lessons to be learned. “

Club World Cup of 24 teams

“What I said was mainly because of the way it was presented. It was presented as if a fund bought the competition and sold all the competition. We had no more information than that and even now we do not have much more information, but as far as I know , the bottom is gone and, to be honest I don’t know which way this idea is going for now. We didn’t discuss it much. I don’t even know when it was going to be played, and it’s something I don’t think you have to worry about right now “

Is the idea of ​​launching the UEFA Europa Conference League still standing?

“Yes. We will, absolutely.”

In 2021 or will it be postponed?

“We will not postpone it”

Financial fair play

“If they don’t follow the rules, they will always be penalized but, of course, we are thinking about how we can improve our regulations and, if necessary, adapt to the new times. This will not happen very soon, but we are thinking about improving the FPF, modernizing it and doing a little bit more about competitive equilibrium. We’re also looking at some kind of “luxury tax” if possible. So there are a lot of ideas, but trust me, during these tough times we’ve pretty much stopped thinking about the changes that will happen in the future. Now we have to steer our ship to the right course and we are close to doing it. Then when things settle down, we will return to the old tasks. “

Manchester City sanction

“The decision was made and now the case is in the arbitration court for sport and TAS will decide. That is absolutely all I can say for various reasons. First of all, the independent bodies made the decision, not me, and in secondly, I really don’t know the case (well enough) and I don’t like people who talk about things they don’t know well. There are too many people commenting on different topics that they have no idea about. “

Equal pay for women’s and men’s football

“This is the million dollar question. I think it is difficult because there is a big difference in revenue between what men’s and women’s football brings. UEFA is investing a lot in women’s football and we are very happy with it. Football female is increasingly popular, but right now it is very difficult to determine when equal pay will be achieved “

Infantino’s proposal to reduce the number of games

“I tried to understand what he meant by that (Infantino), but surely it is strange that, on the one hand, you say that you want to reduce football and, on the other hand, you propose a new competition called the Club World Cup. Is that reducing the amount of football? “

