Turkmenistan, the country where the word coronavirus is strictly prohibited, the soccer league will resume this weekend after a break of more than a month due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The soccer federation of the Central Asian Republic announced in a statement that the championship, which was suspended on March 13, will restart on April 19. The match that will start the fourth day of the Turkmen league will be the one that will face Altyn Asyr and Kopetdag, both from the capital Asjabad.

Because local authorities banned the use of the word coronavirus in the media and in medical reports, according to Reporters Without Borders (RSF), In Turkmenistan, not a single case of COVID-19 has been reported.

RSF said that The word was also removed from health information brochures distributed in schools, hospitals, and workplaces. The Asian nation bordering Iran has reported no cases of the new coronavirus. Meanwhile, Iran has reported more than 76,000 confirmed cases and 4,777 deaths.

The Paris-based organization stated that People wearing masks or talking about the coronavirus can be detained by the police. Located at the bottom of the ranking of the World Press Freedom Ranking, Turkmenistan is one of the most closed countries.

Turkmenistan, a desert country bathed by the Caspian Sea and home to one of the largest gas reserves on the planet, it is one of the least democratic and hermetic states in the world, according to human rights organizations, which compare it for its secrecy with North Korea.

In regards to the league, Kopetdag leads the standings with seven points from three games, followed by Ahal with six, and Altyn Asyr and Asgabat with four. The Turkmen league is played by eight teams, which meet in four laps, the first two of which conclude in mid-June.

Kopetdag won the first four disputed leagues since the independence of what is known as the Republic of Gas in 1991, but the last six titles were brought to Altyn Asyr.

Thus, the weekend will be five soccer leagues in progress in the world, three of them in the post-Soviet space, Belarus, Tajikistan and now Turkmenistan, to which we must also add Nicaragua and Burundi.