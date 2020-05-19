Sunday in Carousel, someone said that the Borussia had achieved the only local victory between Saturday and Sunday in the Bundesliga. Could it be that without an audience, the field factor disappears? But Axel Torres He provided a piece of information that contradicted that idea: Second it was the other way around, five home wins, no visitors. A warning that you should not jump to conclusions, much less in football. I myself thought that in the two games I saw there were few fouls and I associated it with the absence of excitement transmitted by the public. Then I checked that the number of absences of the day is in the average of the Bundesliga.

We will have to wait to measure the impact of the closed door on the campo field factor ’, as important still, although less than half a century ago. Between 1950 and 1960 home teams won 66% of matches League. In the last decade it has only been 48%. The fields have been equalized in dimensions and there is not so much mud or dry field, but especially the trips have been attenuated. In the fifties, go from Barcelona to Vigo, of Bilbao to Valencia or of Seville to Oviedo It was a two-day odyssey bouncing on a coach, which was brought forward after lunch for players to walk an hour. What they are now is something else.

Several coaches tell me that the closed door can affect both at home and on the road, that the problem is ‘getting into the game’ when the atmosphere is that of a training session. It seems essential to prepare their players in this regard. And the referee? You will no longer hear the outraged thunder of the public in the offenses against the home, which could influence according to whom. There were times when they were classified between ‘hawks’ and ‘pigeons’, depending on how resistant they were, and everyone wanted a hawk outside and a pigeon at home. But it was no longer so, and less since we have the Var as a superior eye, acting as a network. Imperfect, but red.