Perfect combination for carbureting the world king sport in the country. And already demonstrated with the power of flight. Soccer has maintained a process of growth that is also manifested in its facilities, an irrefutable cornerstone for the Dominican Republic to begin to be seen as a “hub” for the Central American and Caribbean area, evidenced in the Pre-World Cup for women under 20.

And is that now the national football receives the enviable gaze of the North, Central American and Caribbean Confederation (CONCACAF), greatly helped by the role of the country as a generator of growth, facilities for its geographical location and communications, hotels at the highest rank , Inter alia.

Although Dominican football previously had those advantages that the country offers to visitors, now is when it takes advantage of it because it has good facilities renovated, which have given that sport another perspective and present and future dimension in the tropics.

FIFA has been very interested in the fact that the football team from Quinoa maintains the appearance of progress, and hence Concacaf’s focus on taking advantage of these advantages so that Duarte’s homeland serves as the primary venue for the most important events, especially in the country. Caribbean Football Union (UNCAF).

In this regard, prior to the worldwide effects of the coronavirus, FIFA officials such as the aforementioned regional organizations had meetings with the new leadership of the Dominican Football Federation – Fedofootball – seeking to hone conditions towards the proposed purposes.

“Countries that meet the specific requirements of football, or have problems with flights – Trinidad Tobago case – or security is a great challenge – situation of Jamaica – and in the other Central American members it is very difficult to get where they have all the facilities as our country has them, less than two hours almost everything, “says Hugo Catrain, businessman in Dominican and regional football.

He stressed that now facilities look first class: “They have never been as they look now,” he says.

.