soccer, tennis and racing docuseries will fill your catalog

Amazon Prime Video has presented some of its new sports-related content for the press. Documentaries and docuseries that strengthen Amazon Prime Video’s commitment to a type of content that other streaming platforms such as Netflix or Disney + do not care so much, and that it has given them original hits such as ‘El corazón de Sergio Ramos’, ‘Grand Prix Driver’ or ‘Six Dreams’.

Ricardo Carbonero, head of content at Amazon, has spoken about this type of program, highlighting that, regardless of the sport they focus on, they try to value people behind the athletes. These have been some of the content presented.

Sports on Amazon Prime Video

‘Simeone: Live match by match’: Docuserie focused on the personality of the Atlético de Madrid coach, considered one of the best coaches in the world, with more than thirty years of experience. With the League just won, the documentary reviews not only his technique and strategies, but also his human side. Simeone himself has spoken at the presentation, telling how he was reluctant at first to do the docuseries, but was encouraged to tell everything that is behind winning a championship.

‘Fernando’, 2T: The docuserie is back which, after showing the life of Fernando Alonso inside and outside the racing circuits, will focus on the driver’s return to Formula 1. Among the contents that will appear this season are from the bicycle accident he suffered in February to the effects of the pandemic on his career. Alonso has spoken in the presentation and has promised that never seen secrets of the competitions will be revealed. Premiere: August 27.

‘Rafa Nadal Academy’: A docuseries focused on the tennis player’s most personal project, the academy where they are testing innovative learning methods to create future tennis players in his native Manacor, in addition to instilling values ​​linked to elite competitive sport. Premiere: September 17.

‘The white legend’: Docuserie of six episodes that will try to “portray the spirit and temperament that shape the personality of Real Madrid”. Everything that has turned Real Madrid into a mythical club and that has impacted so many thousands of people, in a kind of continuation of another Amazon documentary about the club, ‘Campo de estrellas’. Emilio Butragueño has said that the key moments of the 119 years of Real Madrid will be reviewed.

‘It looks’: With an imminent release, this documentary film reviews the career of the lamented Severiano Ballesteros, one of the great Spanish champions of golf. Luis Velo, producer of ‘Seve’, has spoken of his magnetic personality and his inspiring beginnings as a caddy, when he trained alone, secretly and at night. Premiere: June 4

‘Sainz: Live to compete’: Another documentary that reviews the long career of Carlos Sainz and his impact on the world of rallies competition. David Quintana, producer of the series, stressed that a very intense content selection process had to be carried out in order to break through the immense number of awards that the pilot has in his record.

Docuserie about Pau Gasol: Documentary in four episodes still without a definitive title, in which the athlete reviews his career, with special emphasis on the present, his recent injuries and how he plans a future beyond sport.

The family: The best generation in the history of Spanish basketball is the star of this docuseries in co-production with Mediaset. It was already announced at the time, but this memory of some historical moments of sport in Spain already has an imminent date in which it will arrive at the platform. Premiere: July 13.

Note: The trailers will be released by Amazon Prime Video in the next few hours and we will incorporate them into the post as we have them.