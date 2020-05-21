SEOUL – The South Korean soccer team FC Seoul received a record fine from the national league for using sex dolls as an audience during a recent match, which was unable to attend real viewers due to the pandemic.

The K League has decided to impose a penalty of $ 82,000 on the club for “causing serious damage to the image and integrity” of the competition and for offending male and female spectators, as explained in a statement issued Wednesday and collected today by the national media.

The capital team placed a dozen sex dolls in their stands last Sunday during a match against Gwangju FC at their stadium, in which the locals prevailed 1-0.

The dolls, dressed in official club clothing, were placed as if they were cheering for the players, and in addition to messages of support for the team, some of them were holding signs that included references to sexually-challenged internet sites.

Given the numerous criticisms received through social networks, the team leaders apologized and stated that they used the dolls thinking they were simple mannequins and with the aim of adding an element of fun due to the impossibility of having real viewers.

The South Korean professional league started last day 8 with matches behind closed doors and with a reduced schedule, after its start was postponed more than two months due to the coronavirus pandemic and the contagions in the country have been stabilized.

