The memory of the avilesino Marcelo Campanal will be very present in the Andalusian derby that takes place today at the Sánchez Pizjuán (22.00). Sevilla Fútbol Club will wear the slogan “The Captain Wonders 1950-1966” on their chest, in homage to the 16 seasons that “The Hurricane of Avilés”, who died on May 25, defended the Sevilla colors. The entity has announced it with a message on its official Twitter account in which a video showing the jacket and the text “In your honor, Marcelo, we will play the great derby today with this shirt” can be seen. The entity has made a print run of only 18 shirts with the phrase. They will be what the footballers look like today.

Marcelo Campanal passed away on May 25 due to cancer. He was 88 years old. He defended the Sevilla shirt for 16 seasons, between 1950 and 1966. During that time he was captain of the nervionense set and obtained two league sub-championships and other cup. He also wore the bracelet of the Spanish Selection. After hanging up his boots at Real Avilés, he remained closely linked to the sport. In fact, Campanal never stopped exercising. He collected dozens of veteran sports titles. He also ran a gym in Avilés.

Campanal was still closely linked to Sevilla. He frequently traveled to the city of Seville and always took advantage of these trips to visit the Sánchez Pizjuán. An April Fair was not lost either. Campanal was one of the great icons of Seville. So much so, that last April the club’s fans chose him in the entity’s historic eleven, along with other figures such as Jesús Navas, Dani Alves or Kanouté. He was, along with the Croatian Davor Suker, the only one of the eleven footballers who defended that shirt in the 20th century.

Navas was precisely one of the footballers of present-day Seville with whom Campanal had contact. So much so, that during confinement the current Nervione captain called the avilesino up to two times to inquire about his state of health.