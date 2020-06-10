Italy, Spain and England.

It will be a different kind of football, as has already been seen in Germany, Denmark and Poland, the first leagues to revive.

By preventing the presence of the public in stadiums, cardboard figures or stuffed animals have replaced fans in the stands. A COVID-19 test is now an integral part of the pre-match routine, like stretching. Artificial noise is used as a soundtrack in broadcasts.

So when the Spanish League returns to the scene on Thursday, after a three-month suspension, with the Andalusian classic between Sevilla and Real Betis, one of the most colorful matches in soccer will lose some of its appeal.

Italian soccer will return the next day with a duel for the semifinals of the Italian Cup between Juventus and Milan. Another classic without people.

And on June 17 it will be the turn for the richest and most popular league: the English Premier returns with a couple of matches, highlighting Manchester City-Arsenal. It does so despite the fact that many schools remain closed, passengers arriving at airports have to serve two-week quarantines, and a high number of deaths are still reported daily.

It will be hygienic and without much atmosphere, but soccer is back.

“Almost, almost … and I’m impatient,” said midfielder Antonio Candreva, whose Inter Milan will face Saturday against Napoli for the cup tournament. “The green grass, my teammates and the emotions that only this sport can give you.”

Ronan Evain, director of the Europe Soccer Fans Network with members in 48 countries on the continent, said there is some indifference to the return of soccer.

“In southern European countries there is a lot of resistance,” Evain told The Associated Press. “The feeling is that it is hasty, that it is indecency in countries that were badly hit by the virus and that soccer behind closed doors is not soccer.”

“It is more rejected in Spain, Italy, Portugal and France, it is more accepted in England and the Scandinavian nations. In England, for example, acceptance is stronger because of the economic argument that soccer needs to return to sustain itself financially. “

Evain lives in France, where all soccer was canceled on April 28 at the government’s order to ban the sport until September. The Dutch and Belgian leagues had already taken such a move, and Scotland ended up doing so as well.

The first important country in which to play again was Germany, despite opposition from the “ultras” of the clubs, against playing without an audience. The Bundesliga ended up lending itself as an example to other leagues in Europe.

Players, coaches and staff have to undergo tests. No positives have been detected since the ball started rolling on May 16 in the first division tournament.

The return of soccer has been seen as a success in Germany, although it is a country where the virus did not hit as hard as others for having a greater ability to test its citizens.

In Spain, where June 1 was the first day that no deaths from the coronavirus were reported during a 24-hour period since March, the president of his league, Javier Tebas, does not rule out the presence of the public in the rest of the season in case of approval from the authorities.

In Italy, several groups of ultras are against playing without an audience. There is also concern about having to abide by a protocol, in which an entire team must enter a 14-day quarantine if one of its members tests positive.

Italian teams have between 12 to 13 matches to play, the most in Europe.

More complicated has been the return in the Premier, where there is more money at stake for the juicy audiovisual rights contracts involved.

Britain is also lagging behind its European rivals in the fight against the virus, and several players have expressed reluctance at what they perceive to be a premature return.

For Liverpool and its supporters, the return had taken too long. The club caresses its first league title since 1990, although its fans will not be able to enter the stadium to celebrate the extraordinary moment.

“There is something that will give me relief when the season ends fairly,” said Liverpool fan Steve Jones, a regular at Anfield. “We’ve been waiting for this for 30 years, so we can hold out a few months or whatever it takes to throw a party.”