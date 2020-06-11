A weekend full of football awaits all fans of this sport. The German Bundesliga will have company, and that is that of the five big leagues, the Spanish one returns today and the Italian soccer from tomorrow; which will resume with the semifinals of the Italy Cup and then next weekend with Serie A, their national league. Little by little, the best football in the world is back, after three months suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Spanish league

One of the best soccer leagues had to be resumed with a great match. That is why the Sevillian derby will be in charge of restarting competition in the Iberian country. Sevilla will receive Real Betis, today at 2:00 p.m., in what will be the only match of the day. The date will be completed in the course of Friday, Saturday and Sunday, with matches such as Mallorca versus Barcelona, ​​on Saturday at 2:00 pm, or Real Madrid against Eibar, starting at 11:30 am, Sunday .

The last league game in Spain was played on March 10. That day 27 ended with the lead returned to Barcelona, ​​58 points, the same he had lost the previous week in the classic against Real Madrid. However, the stumbling block led by Zidane, that last weekend, left the Whites with 56 points, two difference from the Blaugrana. Behind the fight for the leadership, five teams went to a standstill fighting for the European positions for the next campaign; among them great Spanish clubs such as Sevilla, Atlético de Madrid and Valencia, play a tough battle in the classification table, where only five points separate seventh place, Valencia (42 points), from third place, occupied by Sevilla (47 ).

Italy Cup

The soccer of Italy will begin with the definition of the two finalists of the Italy Cup. On Friday and Saturday, both days from 1:00 p.m., the semifinal round will be played. The first leg was played in the middle of February, however the definition of the series were scheduled for the beginning of March and were suspended because the Italian country was being affected by the pandemic.

Juventus against Milan will play this Friday to define the first ticket, in a semifinal that is tied for one on aggregate. Cristiano Ronaldo’s team will receive the club from the fashion capital, a draw to zero or a victory would give them the classification; a loss or tie of two goals or more would leave them out.

The second semifinal will star Inter Milan and Napoli on Saturday. The other Milan team fell from home 0-1 and now they must look for the comeback to get the pass to Rome, home of the Cup final. Serie A, the Italian league, will be back from next Saturday June 20th.