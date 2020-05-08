The South Korean soccer league will kick off its season on Friday three days after baseball launched its campaign, in another sign that the country is starting to return to normal after a series of strenuous efforts to contain the coronavirus.

The K-League was scheduled to start on February 29, but on that day 909 virus infections were registered, the highest daily total in the country. After weeks of extensive testing and follow-up of infections, the number has dropped to just one case since mid-April.

Soccer authorities have regularly consulted with medical experts and recommended that if there were fewer than 30 cases per day for two weeks then they could restart the season.

The tournament will kick off with defending champion Jeonbuk Motors taking on Suwon Bluewings on Friday night in the south-eastern city of Jeonju.

“Thanks to the sacrificed work of South Korean medical personnel and the active participation of the population in social distancing, the league can begin,” said league president Kwon Oh-gap. “We also thank the clubs and players who have fully cooperated in the preparation process.”

Still the restrictions will remain. Fans will not have permission to enter the stadiums, which were built for the 2002 World Cup, with capacity for more than 40,000 people. Although the leaders of the league hope that this will change in the coming weeks and not in months as previously believed.

The inaugural match on Friday will be followed by three duels on Saturday: Ulsan Horangi, 2019 runner-up, will host Sangju Sangmu; Incheon United face Daegu FC and Gwangju will face Seongnam. The first date will end on Sunday with Pohang Steelers playing Busan I’Park and FC Seoul on a visit to Gangwon FC.

Although South Korea has been successful in containing the virus – the country has reported 1,810 COVID-19 cases and 256 deaths – they acknowledge that the cases could resurface at any time.

The 12-team league, which paid for 1,100 tests for its players and staff in late April and turned negative, shortened the season from 38 to 27 dates. It could be reduced to 22 games if necessary.

“Our goal is to stay on top of the situation and finish the season smoothly,” said Kwon. “If there is a case of the virus in a team during the campaign, that team and the team they faced will have to stop for at least two weeks.”

With soccer virtually suspended worldwide due to the pandemic, the South Korean league sold international broadcast rights to more than 10 countries.