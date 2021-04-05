Soccer racism: others from the Diakhaby case

The entire Valencia CF has left the pitch. Historical gesture of a staff that, after a racist insult by Juan Cala de Diakhaby, has decided to leave the field of play in minute 30 and not continue playing. A turning point in the face of unacceptable verbal aggression and that is not the first time that it has occurred in a football match. And in memory that image of Samuel Eto’o on February 25, 2006 in the Romareda, when the Barcelona forward received insults from the Zaragoza stands. “I don’t play anymore, I don’t play anymore.” Those were the words of the Cameroonian while later, Esquinas Torres, went to the delegate of Zaragoza to inform him that the game would stop if insults of this type continued.

On that occasion some teammates did threaten to leave the pitch with him but finally both Rijkaard and Ten Cate and other players managed to convince the ‘9’ to continue playing. In 2019 there was another episode of racism in the dispute of a preseason friendly between Bochum and St. Gallen. Jordi Osei-Tutu was crying from the crash after receiving insults from Slimen Kchouk, a footballer of the rival team.

Just a few months ago, on the other hand, a situation very similar to that experienced in Cádiz occurred. The duel between PSG and Basaksehir was suspended after more than an hour of UEFA negotiations with the Turkish club. The game stopped at 15 minutes in a scene unprecedented in the Champions League. The PSG and Istanbul Basaksehir players unanimously stood up for an alleged racist insult by the fourth official to a member of the Turkish bench. The game will finally be played on Wednesday, December 9 at 6:55 p.m. and with a new refereeing quartet, which is already a night to go down in the history of European football.

On the other hand, Williams lived a situation in which he felt “humiliated”, as he recognized. The Athletic player declared before a Cornellà judge that he felt “humiliated” and “outraged” by the racist shouts launched by two Espanyol supporters during a match on January 25, 2020 at the Blue and White club’s pitch. The forward, who was questioned via videoconference, stressed that he did not understand how events of these characteristics can occur in the sports world today. The footballer recalled during his statement what happened that day on the field. Around minute 14:26 of the second half and after his coach’s decision to be relieved, Williams was fired with shouts of “uh, uh, uh, uh,” an onomatopoeia that reproduces the sounds made by monkeys. And not only that, but one of the defendants, according to the images provided in the case, made gestures imitating an ape. The player explained that it is possible that the match referee did not hear anything because the insults came from a very specific part of the field.

Finally, two years ago, also in 2019, great protagonists of European football, such as the French Paul Pogba or Blaise Matuidi, the Ghanaian Kevin Prince Boateng or the Italian Mario Balotelli expressed their support for Moise Kean, of Juventus Turin and victim of a new case of racism in Cagliari (Sardinia). Kean, who at 19 was looking like one of Italy’s brightest talents, started against Cagliari and scored for the fourth straight game, but his plays were repeatedly marked by racist whistles from part of the Sardinian fans. He now plays for Paris Saint Germain after a brief stint at Everton.



