The Association of Spanish Soccer Players (AFE) sent a letter to the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Labor and the Higher Sports Council (CDS) in which they expressed their discontent and fear for the approval of the protocol to resume training for the clubs and the potential celebration of matches.

“Our association focuses on concentrations-isolations prolonged in time, which can affect the health of the athlete and underlie a possible unconstitutional situation if they derive from unilateral decisions by companies,” said the group.

All the clubs in the top two categories in Spanish football have recently undergone COVID-19 test control, a measure imposed by La Liga as part of the protocol for the return of football activities, and to which AFE had shown his blunt rejection.

“AFE expresses its deepest sense of responsibility and, awaiting a response, underlines its firm will for consensus and participation in whatever decisions are made related to soccer,” the statement added.

Once the results of the coronavirus tests are known, the next step will be for the teams to open their facilities to the players for individual sessions and, subsequently, they can train together, which could be the prelude to the return of football.

Recently, the staff of the Eibar club, of the First Division, expressed “being afraid” to return to training due to the risk of infecting their relatives and close people, to which Javier Tebas, president of La Liga, assured that playing football in Spain “it will be safer than going to the pharmacy”.

The plan of La Liga is to emulate what the Bundesliga did, a competition that has already received government authorization to resume activities from May 16 with closed-door meetings.

👍 I like

😍 I love

🤣 fun

😮 surprised

😡 angry

😢 sad

.