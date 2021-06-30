Soccer player children are attacked with bullets before a match in Ciudad Reynosa

Children Sergio Hugo Rodriguez and his brother Cristiano Ronaldo, 13 and 10 years old, respectively, lived minutes of terror with their mother when they were attacked with bullets by a hit man, before a game in the city of Reynosa.

The two brothers dream of being professional footballers, the only difference being that Sergio is a fan of Barcelona and Lionel Messi, while Ronaldo is a fan of Real Madrid and his namesake Cristiano, whom he dreams of emulating.

They love each other very much, but they are always fighting because one is from Barcelona and the other from Real Madrid ”, commented his mother Jessica, 33 years old.

The governor of Tamaulipas, Francisco García Cabeza de Vaca, highlights that no additional elements of the National Guard have arrived to reinforce security after the #Reynosa massacre It highlights that the crimes committed by criminals in the entity are federal. pic.twitter.com/QldpCedrCH – Noise on the Net (@RuidoEnLaRed) June 28, 2021

Everything happened last Saturday, June 19, Sergio and Ronald were on the same side, wearing the Pachuca beach shirt, a subsidiary school in which they play as midfielders, when they were attacked by a group of hitmen on a road with their mother, a 15 year old sister and an 8 year old cousin.

The family was traveling that afternoon in a hurry because one of the children had a game at 1:00 p.m., when the mother observed the hitmen’s checkpoint so she instinctively stopped and reversed herself, fleeing the place but without first receiving some bullet holes. in the car.

#ENVIVO Governor Silvano Aureoles considers that the election in Michoacán should be annulled because there was participation of organized crime. And the only detainee confesses that the massacre of civilians in #Reynosa was to “heat the square”: https://t.co/3Cy6VW5fiW – Image Television (@ImagenTVMex) June 24, 2021

After the shots, the two soccer boys began to cry. “Mommy, they are going to kill us.” They are going to kill us! After fleeing the place, he asked to be taken to the hospital because he had been hit by bullets like Ronaldo, for which they underwent surgery.

They don’t understand anything. They tell me: ‘Mommy, but if we are not bad, we are not criminals, why did they throw us away? Why did they want to kill us?

After a week of that terrible event where 15 civilians died, the family still cannot recover from this terrible attack, living in a little fear where even Ronaldo believes it was his fault for having a game at 1:00 p.m., minutes later of the attack against him.

