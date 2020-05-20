On a Saturday afternoon, Mahrous Mahmoud is very busy. Professional footballer, he sweats the seas, but not running after a ball, but as a street vendor.

Normally at this time of year Mahmoud defends the colors of Beni Suef, a club in the second division of Egyptian football. The coronavirus, however, left him without a job as soccer activity was suspended.

So now he makes a living in a crowded market in Upper Egypt. Shoulder to shoulder, people move from one stall to another as he makes pancake-like sweets.

Before the pandemic, Mahmoud made about $ 200 a month from soccer and did a few extra things. He could support his parents and a younger brother.

The league suspended the tournament in mid-March and Mahmoud’s main source of income dried up. Egypt implemented a strict quarantine and closed cafes, shopping malls and other businesses to contain the virus. His club told the players to stay home until the activity resumed.

That was not an option for Mahmoud or many others in the Assiut region, along the Nile. His family has to eat.

“I do whatever it takes to feed them,” he said.

Manfalut Market, a city about 350 kilometers (230 miles) south of Cairo, remains open despite the pandemic, crowded with people buying things for dinner, when Muslims suspend their daytime fast in the month holy of Ramadan. Mahmoud’s pancakes, called qatayef in Arabic, are one of the favorite desserts consumed during Ramadan.

Mahmoud returned to his village shortly after the quarantine took effect. He looked for a job but got nothing as a construction worker. Before the crisis, he says he easily got a job in construction, usually earning seven dollars a day, but now he is lucky if he works two days a week in that sector. When Ramadan comes, not even that. So he started working at the food stand.

In Manfalut most of the residents are poor day laborers and staying at home is not possible. In the rural and poor areas of Egypt, many people assume a fatalistic attitude towards the pandemic because they say that the remedy is worse than the disease. If the virus reaches this area, it will spread quickly.

As in so many other parts of the world, the consequences of the pandemic are disastrous for most of Egypt’s 100 million people, especially those in the south. Even before the virus emerged, poverty was rife, exacerbated by austerity measures taken by the government of President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi in the framework of a series of profound economic reforms.

Before the outbreak, one in three Egyptians – about 33 million people – lived on $ 1.45 a day.

Mahmoud, 28, has a younger brother. Her father worked as a part-time bus driver but had to leave the job for health reasons. He supports his father, mother, and brother, who live in a three-story building environment they share with six other families of their uncles.

Mahmoud showed sporting aptitudes from a young age. He started boxing at a club, then did handball until the coaches convinced him to go into soccer. He turned professional at age 16.

“They told me he could be a good defender,” said Mahmoud, whose teammates nicknamed him “Kompany,” after former Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany.

Mahmoud, however, says he prefers Virgil van Dijk, the Liverpool defender.

With his contribution his club leads the championship of the second division and Mahmoud hopes to play in first next season.

In the meantime, he will have to continue working on whatever it is, exposing himself to the virus. There is his family and there is also another reason to save: Mahmoud planned to get married in June.

“No one is immune,” he declared. “But people like me and my family have to survive.”

