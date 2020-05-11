After the first wave of tests in First and Second, The league it has only detected five positive players, to which must be added three members of the technical staff or support staff. Five footballers in the collective of a thousand which is what they come to add between First and Second, It is a fact that supports the operation to resume the championship. Those infected will be isolated waiting for their recovery, which we hope promptly and happily. As if they had a sprain, go. I know that many crossed their fingers waiting for the result of this first round of exams, and we can well say that it has been very benign.

And going back to those thousand, only one, Fali, of the Cadiz, leader of Second, he has refused to return. He is afraid and fear is free and as such respectable. Waiver of charging before exposing yourself. The Cadiz He accepts it and does not intend to press him. He is a boy who has ever played with a damaged foot or a contracture, without flaunting it. Now he is afraid and he is respected, although in the club there is still hope that he will change his position. Just being the only one in a thousand may make you change. Or not. In the second case, the Cadiz He will play the remainder with that loss, but there are losses in all the teams in any section of the season.

To all this, it seems to me that David Aganzo He has been caught on the wrong foot and it shows in his interventions. Slides problems for the revival of professional football and at the same time complains about the lock of the Second B and the Third. He missed his presence at the meeting of the Viana Palace, but it was that this was delicate and consisted, above all, of achieving an armistice between Thebes and Rubiales. Even before that he felt uncomfortable, because Rubiales I was taking away the flag of the footballers’ health. Now he wants to recover a piece of land that was reduced in his day, but I fear that he is no longer in time to play that game to which he was not invited.