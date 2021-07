Soccer

Soccer, Olympic Games 2020 | Spain-Argentina: A quarter with approved scraping (1-1)

Spain qualified for the quarterfinals of the Olympic soccer tournament after drawing with Argentina (1-1) in a match in which Luis de la Fuente’s team suffered more than necessary, especially in the final stretch, when Belmonte equalized for the South American team, eliminated from the tournament. Ivory Coast will be the next rival of the Spanish this coming Saturday.

00:01:31, 11 hours ago