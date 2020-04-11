Soccer news: Neymar’s mockery of Haaland, Marquinhos explains the reason at Champions 2020 | Champions League | Soccer



























































































































The classification of the Parisian club in the Champions League left this opaque final.

This is how PSG celebrated in mocking Haaland.

Photo:



On Twitter: @psg_inside

By:

Miguel Machado

April 11, 2020, 04:32 p.m.

The classification, finally, of PSG to the quarterfinals in the Champions League after defeating Borussia Dortmund 2-0 left an opaque final, as there was a mockery of Erling Haaland, a striker who is one of the young promises to become figure.

Marquinhos, player of the Parisian team, told the reason for the mockery of the celebration, mentioning that there were some frictions in the first game in Germany, which went 2-1 in favor of the local.

“There were many episodes, some statements from his players after the game in Germany. They won the first game and in the locker room tunnel there were taunts and shouts against us,” Marquinhos began explaining in an interview on the YouTube channel ‘Dismissed’.

Finally, he left some words Neymar said about Haaland before starting the engagement: “He (Neymar) likes that kind of thing. He is not just a soccer player, he bets, he is not afraid, he always responds to provocations. After I told him if he had taken everything out of the game. He had warned me, I told him to wait for the game to end, but he said: ‘Leave it to me, don’t stop me.’ “

.