Goalkeeper Iker Casillas, former captain of Real Madrid and the Spanish team and who intends to stand for election to the presidency of the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), has put on the table this Sunday the option to end this season, for the moment suspended by the coronavirus pandemic, with the calendar year.

“How do you solve the dates of European football? Do you cancel the season? Do you take the competition to a calendar year?” Asks the goalkeeper who has played the last seasons in Porto in his official account on social networks.

“That is, if everything goes well in 3-4 months, play the remainder and put the cup and CL (Champions League) and EL (Europa League) finals in December,” said the Madrid player, who points out that The next World Cup of Qatar 2022 is in November of that year, so he adds, “adjustments”. Javier Tebas, president of LaLiga, was quick to respond to Casillas and indicate that “new dates have already been set that will allow us to finish the season.”

The manager of the club management believes that “delaying the end and starting with a calendar year, means losing a season”, while wondering: “What would happen to the TV contracts, of the players, signed for several seasons, which are billions of €? “

.