Soccer, MLS | Higuain double for Inter Miami to come back against CF Montreal (2-1)

Inter Miami’s victory and comeback ended a seven-game winless streak, the worst in the team’s two-year history.

Higuaín’s goals came in the second half, in the 49th minute penalty and in the 69th minute, the victory, after the young 24-year-old Argentine striker, Joaquín Torres, had scored that of CF Montreal when they took disputed 20 minutes of the first half.

Soccer

Messi, Koundé and Pogba, names of the day

2 HOURS AGO

With the victory, the third so far this season, Inter Miami reaches 12 points, which keep it in the last position of the Eastern Conference standings.

The Chicago Fire also has 12 points, but one more game, and tomorrow, Sunday, they will face the Philadelphia Union as a visitor.

While CF Montreal remained seventh in the Eastern Conference standings with 22 points and 16 games played.

Olympic Games Tokyo 2020

Where to watch Tokyo 2020 Men’s Soccer Spain-Japan today?

9 HOURS AGO

Soccer

While Messi returns, the Blaugrana hope has its own name: Memphis Depay

13 HOURS AGO