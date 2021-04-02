Soccer joins 8M

03/08/2021

On at 16:04 CET

The sport has turned upside down with March 8, International Women’s Day. There are many clubs, players and federations that have shown their support through social networks. Many are the organizations that have dyed their logos lilac.

An example of this is Barcelona Football Club, who has made a video with different members of the women’s team. The footballers of the first team already wore a symbolic shirt, in which their names did not appear but more personal characteristics, such as ambition or courage. In the audiovisual piece, the players explain what is written on their backs for them.

💜 Happy #WomensDay! 💜 # WeAreAllDifferent8M 💪 pic.twitter.com/tJsJBSRSgX – FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) March 8, 2021

To highlight is the publication of the First Iberdrola, who has launched a video on Twitter in which they deny the topics with which they have always attacked women’s football.

❌ “They don’t have what it takes”

💚 We have a DREAM. #PrimeraIberdrola # 8M #DiaInternacionalDeLaMujer pic.twitter.com/n7leEe98Za – Primera Iberdrola (@PrimerIberdrola) March 7, 2021

The English competition, the Women’s SuperLeague, has also held a special day for 8M with leading players from the league. They will do a live with the City player Lucy Bronze, Tottenham coach Karen Hills, the international collegiate Stacey Pearsony Fadumo Olow, which is responsible for running social networks.

Looking forward to going LIVE on @BarclaysFAWSL tonight for a Rise and Inspire panel as part of # IWD2021 pic.twitter.com/hc6dJlE7l8 – Lucy Bronze (@LucyBronze) March 8, 2021

The Spanish National Team has published illustrations by Irene Paredes and Montse Tome. In addition to a video of the international soccer players.

📹 @SeFutbolFem raises her voice in #DiaInternacionalDeLaMujer. 🟣 The internationals of the national team have wanted to join this day of March 8 in defense and vindication of women’s rights. # 8M2021 pic.twitter.com/NTVtbaXENY – Spanish Women’s Soccer Team (@SeFutbolFem) March 8, 2021

The Royal Society has also joined this day focusing on the color violet.

Today we all play with the same color ✊🏻🟣 # InternationalWomensDay | # 8M2021 | #AurreraReala pic.twitter.com/ixArieOT0z – Real Sociedad Fútbol (@RealSociedad) March 8, 2021

One of the most emotional publications has been that of Cádiz: “For them. For the cadistas. For those who make our fans and our club bigger. POr that the fight for equality is not negotiated and the cadistas are an example of this. For its part, Valencia has focused on the most invisible part of football: doctors, physiotherapies or trainers. They have also honored the oldest member of the club, Vicenta Carrasco.

Espanyol has taken the opportunity to announce how they will celebrate 50 years of the club on March 21. And Eibar highlights the multicultural nature of its publication.

💜 Guregatik! 💪 For us! #EmakumearenNazioartekoEguna & female; ️ pic.twitter.com/DVwJSl9Tsq – SD Eibar (@SDEibar) March 8, 2021

And Liverpool highlighted the challenges, and the role they play in a woman’s life.