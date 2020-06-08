After the first day of the Bundesliga We are already beginning to account for the field factor for the number of foreign victories, although Second It was not so. Now, after three days, a sampling with more body, the magazine Panenka details how the absence of the field factor is being noticed, which perhaps we should call a better public factor. The results are much less favorable to the home one, and in the refereeing parameters (fouls, cards, penalties) the overturn is spectacular. The shouting undoubtedly affects the perception of the referee. An outsider kick raises a thunder of outrage. If one from home gives the same kick, no.

That explains why the doors are not allowed to open until it can be done everywhere. This is a ball that maybe rolled without thinking Irene Lozano in the COPE When asked if soccer would be treated like movies or other shows, he said that perhaps the fields would be opened before the end of The league, which created a stir. Starting today, phase 3 communities have control of the de-escalation rate. The President of Las palmas asked to open his stadium to his subscribers, a third of the capacity, an important gesture in a tourist community as Canary Islands. The Celtic, the Saragossa and the Huesca have made queries the same type.

But ‘or all or none’ has prevailed. Playing with one another and others would not unbalance the symmetry on which the championship is mounted. This course is over, by the way. The Eibar-Real Sociedad it was played without an audience due to the asbestos emissions (the one outside won), but we will take it as something exceptional. Yesterday, Pedro Sánchez He told three regional presidents that they suggested opening their fields to wait, and they accepted it. Everyone on TV, then. Maybe it’s better. People can sit distant in soccer, but that supposes a high number of people who come and go, they concentrate when entering and leaving. So be patient and shuffle.