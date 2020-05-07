Although the quarantine due to the coronavirus pandemic continues in many countries of the world, various activities are beginning to return to normal, with the necessary precautions in each case to minimize contagion.

In this sense, football is not exempt: many clubs from the main European countries have returned to training for small groups and with tools such as gloves and face masks to protect themselves, but the most important news it was unveiled a few hours ago.

Bundesliga will be played again on the 26th round, confronts: Dusseldorf? ️ Paderborn

Dortmund? ️ Schalke

Leipzig? ️ Freiburg

Hoffenheim? ️ Hertha

Köln? ️ Mainz

Union Berlin? ️ Bayern

Frankfurt? ️ Gladbach

Augsburg? ️ Wolfsburg

Bremen? ️ Leverkusen pic.twitter.com/8iZIwVatpA – München Brasil (@MunchenBrasil) May 6, 2020

After Wednesday’s meeting between Chancellor Angela Merkel and regional heads of government, the League of Germany, better known as the Bundesliga, He will resume his tournament of the 2019/20 season from May 15.

Although the exact date remains to be defined (some clubs ask that it be 22 to have more training time), the return is confirmed, that’s why we review the crosses that will be given by date 26:

Dusseldorf-Paderborn

Dortmund-Schalke

Leipzig-Freiburg

Hoffenheim-Hertha

Köln-Mainz

Union Berlin-Bayern

Frankfurt-Gladbach

Augsburg- Wolfsburg

Bremen-Leverkusen

Merkel left open the possibility of the Bundesliga starting on May 15 or 22, and the DFL has chosen the date of 15. That is, in 9 days German football returns. Confirmation would come tomorrow. We wait for you there … – Ezequiel Daray (@EzequielDaray) May 6, 2020

It should be remembered that FC Bayern München is the leader in the standings, with Borussia Dortmund as an escort to just four points. The championship is exciting, as there are hardly six units of difference between the first and fifth ranked in the standings. Roll the ball again …