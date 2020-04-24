Carrying out massive tests on the squads of the First and Second Division teams is the first step for Spanish football to return to work. However, Many players have raised their voices to denounce the practice of these tests, understanding that it is not ethically correct.

The first team to comment on this has been Racing Santander. In a statement on behalf of the entire squad, the players and the coaching staff of the Cantabrian club reject the proposal of Javier Tebas, president of the League: «It does not seem appropriate to us that we are going to submit to the COVID-19 test when there are not enough for those who work on the front line to stop this epidemic »read the statement. The Santander team has been joined by others such as Celta de Vigo or Oviedo.

They were not the only ones. Paco Jémez, who never bites his tongue, has also criticized the massive tests in Spanish football: «Look, because if there are enough tests, perfect, let us do one every hour if you want, but if there are no tests for those who need it most, how are we going to use it? », said the Rayo Vallecano coach

Other players in the League have joined the criticism, such as Javi Moyano, captain of Valladolid, who spoke about the League tests in the El Larguero program on Cadena SER: «My personal opinion is that priority must be given to what really matters. And the footballer is not a priority, that’s the reality. We ask that you check the Health deadlines when they consider it convenient, not when your company creates it or in this case the League »he pointed out.

Borja Valle, a player from Deportivo de La Coruña, reacted on Twitter about the statement from the Racing Santander team: “I totally agree. There are no tests for the first warriors, sanitarians, transporters, supermarket personnel, pharmacies … and Do they want us soccer players to go ahead of them there? Interests? Amazing…” Borja tweeted.

Finally, The League has sent an information note to all the clubs indicating that the tests will not be carried out next week., so the return to training is also delayed.