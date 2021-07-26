Soccer I Market: Ancelotti sentences Jovic, pardons Marcelo and Isco and discovers Lunin

Real Madrid’s first game, in which the internationals who have participated in the Eurocup, the Copa América and those who are in the Tokyo Olympics were missing. That caused an eleven in which veteran footballers who seem to have the place were mixed with some of the loaned ones who return to the team and young promises who have been pushing from below. And the coach’s decisions with some of these players, after a rather poor game, should not go unnoticed.

Marcelo, Rangers, Real Madrid

Image source: .

MARCELO: He made his debut as captain at Real Madrid in his sixteenth season at the white club. In defense he again showed that he is not an elite player. He continues to have an alarming lack of attitude and in one of his losses Rangers ended up shooting at the crossbar. Then in the second half he went on to play winger and was seen to be much more participatory when Ancelotti released him from defensive duties. Carletto gave him the 90 minutes and finished as a forward.

Soccer

Rangers-Real Madrid: Defeat of the usual suspects

19 HOURS AGO

LUKA JOVIC: The Serbian did not have any scoring opportunity. He did not look comfortable, he was slow, he did not shoot unchecked in attack and he was gray again. Ancelotti had no problems sacrificing him at half-time and replacing him with the youth squad Arribas. The first on the list of starts is Jovic, to whom Eintracht continues to want on loan. The whites have probed his sale, but they will not find anyone who pays a figure or close to the 60 million euros that Florentino paid for him in his day.

Isco

Image source: .

ISCO: He played the 90 minutes and Ancelotti gave him stripes to direct the youngster. The man from Malaga went unnoticed and did not show the good form and attitude that the Italian coach had praised in the first days of preseason. Real Madrid is looking for a team for him and he does not see badly an exit to have minutes.

ODEGAARD: He was not very successful in attack, although in the play of Rodrygo’s goal he was the one who spoke to the Brazilian. He was more active than usual in the pressure after loss and Carletto applauded that attitude on several occasions from the band.

Lunin

Image source: Eurosport

LUNIN: Ancelotti has found a relief of guarantees in the goal for Courtois. Real Madrid were considering giving him up to take minutes, but the good performance of the Ukrainian, who was the best in Glasgow, can convince the coach that it is his second bet on goal.

ODRIOZOLA: Another player who is not defensively a problem for Real Madrid. The side suffered a great deal for his band with the arrivals of Kent, who constantly surpassed him. Madrid is looking for a team for him and Milan has already been interested in his loan. He has no place in this Real Madrid.

Soccer

This was the first goal of the 2021-22 season for Ancelotti’s Madrid

20 HOURS AGO

Soccer

This is how we have told you about Glasgow Rangers-Real Madrid

21 HOURS AGO