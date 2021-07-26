Soccer I Goodbye to Varane: a forced sale that leaves a hole in Real Madrid

Raphael Varane will leave Real Madrid after his agent and brother, Anthony, refused to sit down to negotiate with the white club the renewal of the French international defender. Many months ago Varane decided that his stage as a Madrid player was over, something that Zinedine Zidane confirmed.

Varane has completed ten years in the white team, in which he has gone from being a promising center-back to being a world champion and fixed in the defense of the three-time champion of Europe with Sergio Ramos. However, the Frenchman made the decision, at 28, to emigrate elsewhere. His intention, and so he told his friends in the dressing room, was to return to France with his family. However, capricious fate has wanted Sergio Ramos to play in Paris next season while he flies to the Premier.

Raphael will go to Manchester United, who will pay for him around 50 million euros. The sale of Varane is a must for Real Madrid, despite the fact that it has never wanted to sell it. He made several attempts to try to renew him, but none were attended. And since next year he is free, Real Madrid has had no choice but to put him on the market and raise money that will benefit the club with the extra costs of the remodeling of the Santiago Bernabéu stadium.

However, his departure, added to that of Sergio Ramos, leaves a worrying panorama for Carlo Ancelotti who will have Nacho, Militao and David Alaba as pillars in the defense axis. Patches on the spine of an aging and wealthy team in which its players are tired of always seeing the same faces. Ramos brought charisma and craft to the axis of the rear and Varane anticipation and elegance. It is true that he had problems when it came to getting the ball played, which punctuated his good career at Real Madrid, but Varane has been a defensive bastion for a team designed to attack. Varane leaves no matter how much Real Madrid does not want that to happen.

