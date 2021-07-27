Soccer I Atlético moves waiting for Griezmann: Lacazzette, Rafa Mir …

Atlético de Madrid is clear that their priority in the market is to strengthen their forward position after the departure of Diego Costa and Dembélé. Andrea Berta moves in the market with discretion because Diego Pablo Simeone continues to trust until the last moment in the possibility of repeating an Antoine Griiezmann that Barcelona has to get rid of, as he did before with Luis Suárez.

But Berta has not stopped and is probing the market to see what options Atlético have if they cannot finally play the French forward. And the truth is that there are interesting and different alternatives to reinforce a squad that has already made a leap in quality in the core with the arrival of Rodrigo De Paul.

Rafa Mir, Huesca forward.

Image Source: .

Soccer

Among the names that the Argentine coach has on the table, those of Rafa Mir, striker from HUesca who is currently playing the Tokyo Olympics. A big 9 that brings that resource to the team, but also has a good foot, great shot and plays well with spaces. The latter makes him a player that Cholo likes.

Alexandre Lacazette

Image Source: .

But Mir is not alone. In the last hours, Arsenal have offered their forward Alexandre Lacazette, a player that Atlético asked about in his day. The most interesting thing about this option is that the striker, who cost the Gunners 51 million, would now cost the rojiblancos around 18 million. Arteta does not have him and the club wants to get rid of the player and his file. An attacker with a lot of speed that offers Cholo a different profile than the one he has with Luis Suárez.

The league

Soccer

