Llorente’s metamorphosis. There are games that mark the career of some footballers forever. TO Paco Llorente happened to him in Port 33 years ago. Its two mythical gallops, with two separate raisins behind Miguel, they knocked down the then champion of Europe. In Anfield changed her son’s story, Frames, at Atlético de Madrid, finishing off the current continental champion. Simeone a second tip has been invented. The technician took the opportunity to claim that he already mutated the best Griezmann from the band to the goal area or who discovered Lucas Hernández as central, a decision that reversed in the athletic coffers with 80 million euros. Nothing to object to the discoverer Cholo. If anything, remind Llorente that, in addition to his position, what has really changed him is trust. Better late than never.

The birth of Asensio. The Majorcan player has had to suffer in silence for eleven months to feel like a footballer in all its fullness. All the players who return from such a lasting injury deserve the applause for the tears shed, the loneliness, the dumb pain. On these stretchers life friendships are born with the physiotherapist who shows you the light that is glimpsed unattainable and learns who are those who really love you and do not use you in life. In 30 seconds he gave a pass to the volley net. He gave him time to leave another gift, wonderful for its subtlety, with the exterior, at the first touch, which Benzema crowned with the best goal we will see in the new normal.

The hinge of June 30. The need to end The league As it were and getting fully into the month of July collides head-on with the termination of some contracts. The purity of the competition is what is in question. Will there be players who refuse to play beyond that date? Who pays the yielded as Rafinha or Reguilon when has the assignment period ended? Who assumes the tax connotations for a player like Banega that he had gone to Arab football on the same day 30?

Unzué’s lesson. Maximum admiration for those who decide to show their greatness looking out into the abyss of that macabre lottery. His smile and his speech, knowing his destiny, are an enormous teaching of life. Carlos Matallanas, In all its immensity, it already showed us the recesses of that terrible path, which now begins Juan Carlos with the smile and humility of a giant.