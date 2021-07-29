Soccer, friendly match | The Joan Gamper will be played at the Johan Cruyff stadium with 3,000 fans

This was announced at a press conference by the Government spokesperson, Patrícia Plaja, after the Government has transferred this measure to representatives of Barça during this Thursday day in a meeting that they have held this Thursday to inform them that the capacity is limited to sporting events to a maximum of 3,000 people.

Barcelona initially planned to celebrate the Gamper at the Camp Nou Taking advantage of the fact that the attendance allowed so far in sporting and cultural events with more than 15,000 people rose to 20% of the capacity.

The Government spokesperson thanked FC Barcelona for the good tone and “understanding” of the club in the face of these new restrictions, although she stressed that the health data “force” to adopt these new limitations in all sports activities.

