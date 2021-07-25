Soccer, friendly match | Real Madrid return to their second home: Glasgow, a city full of successes (19:00)

Real Madrid will play a friendly match against Rangers in Glasgow. This Scottish city is engraved on the retina of all the followers of the white team because very important titles were won here for the history of the Madrid team.

One of them was the fifth European Cup in 1960, in a final against Eintracht Frankfurt that ended up taking Madrid 7-3. Alfredo Di Stéfano scored three goals and Puskas another four, in a final that for many is the best of all time. The Spanish team began their idyll with the Scottish city and it did not end here.

Real Madrid champion of the 1960 European Cup against Eintracht

In the 2001-2002 season, Real Madrid wanted to get the Ninth, but Bayer Leverkusen did not make it easy for them. To Raúl’s goal in 8 ‘, the Germans would respond quickly with a goal from Lucio in 13’. Then came one of the most remembered plays by fans not only from the white team, but also from world football. Roberto Carlos crossed from the left wing and Zidane did a work of art by hitting the ball with a perfect volley that went through the squad. This goal gave the title to Real Madrid and placed the French player in the Olympus of footballers.

Champions League Zidane Glasgow final Ballack Leverkusen

Scottish rivals, a tough nut to crack

Scotland is a country of much memory for the white team, since they have not only won two European titles there. They have had several clashes against Scottish squads that made things very difficult for them. A clear example was the quarterfinals of the 1980 European Cup. In the first leg, Celtic won 2-0 and the Madrid citizens had to come back in the second leg. In this encounter, Madrid brought out that spirit of comeback that has always characterized it and won 3-0 with goals from Santillana, Uli Stielike and Juanito.

Danny McGrain, Celtic player who played those European Cup quarterfinals against Real Madrid in 1980

Not everything went smoothly against the Scottish teams, since Real Madrid have a painful defeat against them. It was in the 1983 Cup Winners’ Cup final, Aberdeen took the lead through Eric Black in 4 ‘, but Juanito tied in 15’. The match would go into extra time and John Hewitt in the 115th minute scored the goal that gave Aberdeen the title and leaves the Whites without the trophy.

Camacho chasing an Aberdeen player in the 1983 Cup Winners’ Cup final

This time the white team will play a friendly match against Rangers on Sunday July 25 at 7:00 p.m. Spanish time. The only precedent between them is the meeting in the first round of the European Cup of the 63/64 season in which Madrid beat the British team 0-1 in the first leg and 6-0 in the second leg.

