Soccer, friendly match | Oblak follows his and Giuliano Simeone is excited in the second test

Diego Pablo Simeone He tested all the players that he took to Austria for the team’s second friendly match in preseason, none of them was left without jumping onto the pitch. Although Cholo measured well the minutes of some whom he wanted to see more in action during the match against Salzburg, such as Giuliano or German Valera.

RED BULL SALZBURG-ATLÉTICO DE MADRID: THE VAR DOES NOT GIVE WINGS TO THE ROJIBLANCOS

Jan Oblak during the match against Salzburg (via Atlético de Madrid’s official Twitter)

Image Source: Twitter

Soccer

Red Bull Salzburg-Atlético de Madrid: The VAR does not give wings to the rojiblancos

4 HOURS AGO

To others, like Jan Oblak, it is not necessary to put them to the test because Simeone already knows very well what the Slovenian gives him. Security, a lot of security. Oblak was the best of the game even though he did not play the last 20 minutes. His mere presence (and his parades, of course) prevented the defeat from being more bulky. The goal was the only one of the veterans who gave a good level because neither Handsome nor, especially, Saul they made the grade. The midfielder returned to lose the ball that originated the rival goal, as in the match against Numancia.

THIS IS HOW WE HAVE LIVED THE MATCH BETWEEN SALZBURG AND ATLÉTICO DE MADRID

But the positives could be drawn from the younger ones like Sergio Camus, who was not substituted until the 76th minute and performed well on the right wing despite seeing a yellow card in the 20th minute. Germán Valera signed a good match where he was almost always the protagonist of the few appearances of Atlético de Madrid in rival field. Cholo gave him 70 minutes where he stood out as one of the best of the game in the center of the field.

Giuliano Simeone

Image Source: .

Giuliano Simeone once again left very good brushstrokes, as against Numancia, in a match where his team had little of the ball. Even so, the 18-year-old forward managed to have a frank shot inside the area on Atleti’s most dangerous occasion in the first half and could round off his good performance if the VAR had not ordered a hand to be reviewed in the action prior to his goal. His goal vanished from the scoreboard but the play stayed there; a great control oriented to proceed to hit with power and send the ball out of reach of the goal. Cholo endured it on the field and Giuliano responded with a goal. A pity that both the referee and the VAR were more distrustful.

Soccer

This is how we have told you about the Salzburg-Atlético de Madrid

5 HOURS AGO

The league

Atlético moves waiting for Griezmann: Lacazzette, Rafa Mir …

YESTERDAY AT 15:24