Soccer, friendly match | Live: Sevilla-PSG

5 ‘(0-0) | 💥 First minutes of the meeting where Sevilla is pressing very well the exit of the ball from the Parisian team.

1 ‘(0-0) | ⏱ THE ENCOUNTER BEGINS!

19:50 | Good afternoon everyone! There are only 10 minutes left for the start of the match and both teams have already presented their lineups. On the part of Sevilla: Bond; Rekik, Ocampos, Gudelj, Suso; Jordán, Óscar, Rakitic; En-Nesyri, Navas, José Ángel. For PSG: Navas; Hakimi, Kehrer, Bitshiabu; Gueye, Herrera, Dina Ebimbe; Gharbi, Draxler, Icardi.

Live online Sevilla-PSG

Sevilla will play a friendly match against one of the best teams in the world, PSG. Those from Lopetegui will want to pick up the pace for the start of the Spanish league in mid-August and join the new pieces that have arrived this summer, such as Lamela who could debut with the Seville team. The French club will go to the meeting with many casualties after the injury Sergio Ramos and the late incorporation of several internationals. Achraf and Icardi will be able to play for a few minutes.

Where to see the Sevilla-PSG?

The match between Sevilla and PSG at the Estádio Algarve will take place this Tuesday, July 27 at 8:00 p.m. It can be seen on the Gol TV channel.

