Soccer, friendly match | Live: Salzburg-Atlético de Madrid

Live online Salzburg-Atlético de Madrid

MIN 5 (0-0) | Simeone’s boys a little nervous in these first five minutes with many inaccuracies

MIN 3 (0-0) | 🤲 Atleti’s first shot by Valera that came loose in the goalkeeper’s hands

The league

Atlético moves waiting for Griezmann: Lacazzette, Rafa Mir …

YESTERDAY AT 15:24

MIN 1 (0-0) | ⚽ THE MATCH BEGINS IN SALZBURG!

Eleven from Salzburg: Köhn; Piatkwoski, Wöber, Kristensen, Guindo; Sucic, Diambou, Seiwald, Camara; Adeyemi and Adamu

Eleven for Atlético de Madrid: Oblak; Camus, Fran González, Hermoso, Manu Sánchez; Alberto Moreno, Valera, Saúl, Riquelme; Soriano and Giuliano

❗ We already have starting lineups for both teams!

👋 Good afternoon and welcome to the friendly match between Salzburg and Atlético de Madrid at Red Bull Arena. Simeone’s men have traveled to Austria with many players from the red-and-white quarry and some of the fixtures from the first team such as Saúl, Mario Hermoso or Jan Oblak.

Simeone, before Numancia

Image source: Other Agency

The mattress team comes to the friendly match against Salzburg with high spirits after beating Gil and Gil Numancia on penalties at the Memprial. The Austrian team will be a level test for Simeone’s team as this team put them in difficulty in the group stage of the last Champions League in which the colchoneros won both games 3-2 at the Wanda Metropolitano and 0-2 in Austria.

The match between Salzburg and Atlético de Madrid will take place this Wednesday, July 28 at the Red Bull Arena at 7:45 p.m. It can be seen on the GOL TV channel.

Soccer

Numancia-Atlético: First test of the summer for the champion (19:00)

07/23/2021 AT 10:27

Transfer market

Antonio Sanz Wednesdays: From Paul, to break the curse of Simeone’s midfielders

07/14/2021 AT 07:46