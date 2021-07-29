Soccer, friendly match | Joan Gamper will be played without an audience after the decision of the Generalitat

Barça and Juventus were going to contest the Joan Gamper trophy on August 8, but they will do so without an audience at the Camp Nou after the decision of the Generalitat of Catalonia to ban audiences from the games that were to be played by Gamper. The matches will be played at 6:00 p.m. for the women’s teams and at 9:00 p.m. for the men’s.

Initially the trophy was going to be played with a 20% capacity, but after the increase in Covid-19 cases in the Catalan community, The Department of Health decided to prohibit the entry of fans to the stadium, as ‘Catalunya Radio’ has advanced.

Barcelona had already sold almost all the tickets for that day and The Blaugrana club studies changing the scene of the trophy dispute to the Johan Cruyff stadium, so that a part of the public can attend the stands and thus not lose a large percentage of the money from previously sold tickets.

