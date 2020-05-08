Iker Muniain and Iñaki Williams, this Thursday at the Athletic City Athletic Club

At the end of the break, the first to appear in the changing rooms were the fumigators, clad in suits out of a post-nuclear landscape. Then the footballers arrived, wearing gloves and masks. The scenes of the new football speak of a business that is entering unknown territory under the influence of the still active pandemic, the risk of injury and the precarious balance of finances on the brink of collapse.

Football is about to cross the bridge over the pit of dangers trying not to look down, at the fears of the footballers, the objections of the doctors and the doubts of the governments. The virus is still largely unknown, especially about its aftermath. For weeks, the medical services and physical trainers of clubs and federations across Europe have designed detailed protocols to reduce the risks, aware that the risks will continue there. Even the IFAB already has a temporary modification of the rules of the game ready to increase the number of changes to five and protect footballers. According to sources from the organization, at the latest they will announce it early next week.

“Normally there are two spikes of injuries in the season: at the turn of summer and after Christmas. But the current situation is unprecedented even during the holidays. A very considerable increase in injuries is expected ”, warns Helena Herrero, head of the medical services of the Spanish Federation and first vice-president of the UEFA medical commission.

Six positives in Fiorentina

Fiorentina announced this Thursday six positives for coronavirus, three players and three members of the coaching staff, who have been isolated after learning the results of the analyzes carried out on the first day of training. “The purple club reports the positive of six people after exams yesterday and today. Three players and three technical staff members by covid-19. The company has proceeded according to the protocol to isolate the people involved,” he said. the club in a statement. Fiorentina already had others

three positives a month ago: the players Cutrone, Pezzella and Vlahovic, all of them already healed.

For the effects of the break, we must add a new element for those responsible for the development of the players, as Pol Lorente, Leganés’ physical trainer explains: “The footballer will be subject to high levels of high precompetitive and competitive stress. And stress can cause injury. The human being is chemistry and emotion ”.

If the plans go ahead, the teams will compete in about five weeks, but not like when they return from the summer, with the counter at zero and everything ahead. They will fall on Matchday 28, with the last 11 games compressed like never before, with no margin for error, and with the landscape of the virus. “They are going to put themselves at risk and then go home, some with a four-month-old baby, and to think … They are people with their doubts and their fears, who face something unknown,” says Lorente.

“It is a virus with unknown effects, for example on the heart, kidney and immune system. The recommendations may have to be reviewed, “says Herrero.

Despite the limited margin, some scientific texts on the risks and effects of the virus and confinement in athletes can already be found, such as the one signed by PSG and Inter Milan doctors Cristiano Eirale and Alessandro Corsini, in Biology of Sport. “Overly intense training can weaken the immune system and increase the risk of covid-19 infection or of developing the disease in a serious way that affects the heart, lung, liver, kidneys and the immune system. For this reason, we recommend avoiding intense training during the epidemic period, ”they warn.

Another study by three Italian doctors, in review, indicates that “extreme exercise and intense air flow on incubation days or in the early stages of covid-19 facilitates direct penetration of the virus into the lower airways and alveoli, without impacting the mucosa of the pathways covered with neutralizing antibodies. This allows the virus to bypass the efficient upper mucosa immune barrier in young and healthy athletes. ”

Protocols under review

In addition, Corsini, in response to a questionnaire, stresses the ignorance of the behavior of the virus and its consequences: “The most feared consequences have to do with the heart, especially myocarditis and pericarditis,” he explains.

The ground that doctors walk on is slippery. Several of those in charge of the health of the Premier’s footballers sent the employers a series of concerns, including approving guidelines that still carried a risk of death. Days earlier, FIFA medical chief Michel D’Hooghe said in an interview that he saw the return rush at least until September: “It is not a question of money, but of life and death.”

In any case, the machinery advances between permanently updated protocols. Unplanned analytics have already been added to the one prepared by the federation, to which this newspaper has had access: “They focus on coagulation. Vitamin B complex has also been included, which helps to recover the neurological state lost by inactivity as well as the stimulation of the nerve to the muscle, which is called reaction time. Vitamin C improves immune status and helps to recover from injuries. D is also very important, which has to do with the sun. They have been locked up for a long time and this vitamin, apart from bringing calcium to the muscles, is key at the intestinal and renal level, ”explains Rafael Ramos, president of the Spanish Association of Soccer Doctors.

The requirement derived from returning directly to the peak of form after two months of confinement must coexist with the limitations imposed on care. “During this phase [la de entrenamiento individual] the use of the physical therapist should be avoided, as far as possible, ”says the protocol that LaLiga has sent to the footballers. Juan Carlos Herranz, the physiotherapist in charge of Santi Cazorla’s recovery, many years in the Spanish team, doubts: “Ours is essential. It is when they need us most, when the body is undergoing continuous efforts. ”

The landing of football, in the midst of the pandemic, the heat of summer and the decisive phase of the championship unfolds before its actors as a threatening mystery. “I would not have wanted to live it, but it is also an exciting challenge,” says Lorente; “We will try to give them guarantees not of success, but of no injury. It depends on the time they leave us. “

In EL PAÍS, dozens of journalists work to bring you the most rigorous information and fulfill your public service mission. If you want to support our journalism and enjoy unlimited access, you can do it here for € 1 the first month and € 10 the following month, with no commitment to stay.

Subscribe